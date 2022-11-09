The police blotter is a public record of incidents as reported by law-enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are innocent until proven guilty. The information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
Sunday 10/30:
North Bend
• 1:12 am, dispute, 2200 block of Everett Avenue.
• 2:16 am, 24 year old male arrested and transported to Coos County jail on assault IV domestic, felony.
• 4:09 am, disorderly conduct, 2000 block of Inland Drive.
• 8:42 am, 74 year old male cited for theft of services, 800 block of California Avenue.
• 10:16 am, theft, 3000 block of Tremont Avenue.
• 12:36 pm, juvenile problem, 2000 block of Inland Drive.
• 1:03 pm, juvenile problem, 2500 block of 13th Street.
• 3:09 pm, recovered stolen property, 1700 block of Hamilton Avenue.
• 4:22 pm, criminal mischief, 700 block of Virginia Ave.
• 4:14 pm, 28 year old male cited result of traffic stop, Oak Street and 15th Street.
• 4:14 pm, unauthorized use of motor vehicle, 2100 block of McPherson Avenue.
• 4:17 pm, 37 year old female transported to Coos County jail for criminal trespass I and theft I, 900 block of Newmark Street.
• 5:32 pm, dispute, 1300 block of Sherman Avenue.
• 5:59 pm, neighbor dispute, 1200 block of Winsor Ave.
• 10:06 pm, family dispute, 1900 block of Broadway Ave.
Coos Bay
• 1:18 am, disorderly conduct, Ocean and Butler.
• 1:51 am, dog bark, Radar Road.
• 2:12 am, 26 year old male cited for driving while suspended, S 4th and Ingersoll.
• 7:50 am, burglary, 1000 block of N Bayshore Drive.
• 9:23 am, 52 year old male cited for driving while suspended, 400 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 9:50 am, threats, Empire Boat ramp.
• 10:56 am, narcotics investigation, 100 block of W Ingersoll Avenue.
• 11:18 am, Clatsop County Sheriff served 43 year old male on a Coos Bay Police warrant, 300 block of 7th St.
• 11:42 am, 56 year old male cited for driving while suspended, Newmark Avenue and Wallace Road.
• 11:44 am, unlawful entry into motor vehicle, 700 block of S Broadway.
• 12:28 pm, 56 year old male transported to Coos County jail for burglary II, criminal mischief II and theft of services, N Front and Wayne’s Color Center.
• 1:56 pm, civil problem, 200 block of N 11th Street.
• 6:22 pm, threats/harassment, 200 block of N Broadway Street.
• 6:53 pm, 27 year old male cited for criminal trespass II, 100 block of S 7th Street.
• 7:40 pm, stolen vehicle, Noble and Marple.
• 7:50 pm, phone harassment, 900 block of S Empire Boulevard.
• 8:00 pm, dispute, 1200 block of Newmark.
• 8:18 pm, disorderly conduct, N Schoneman and Newmark.
• 8:21 pm, located runaway, 800 block of Webster Ave.
• 9:01 pm, recovered stolen bike, Central and N 10th.
• 9:06 pm, animal complaint, 2300 block of Driftwood Dr.
• 9:40 pm, elude, Ocean and Norman.
• 10:43 pm, 32 year old female cited for criminal trespass II, 1000 block of Newmark Avenue.
Coquille
• 3:57 am, loud music complaint, 1100 block of N Folsom Street.
• 12:13 am, injured animal, 700 block of N Central Blvd.
• 6:32 pm, 25 year old male transported to Coos County jail on domestic menacing, 800 block of SE 1st Avenue.
Reedsport
• 12:32 am, suspicious activity, Winchester and 6th Street.
• 9:20 am, suspicious activity, Highway 101 and mile post 213.
• 10:12 am, hit and run, 3300 block of Ridgeway Drive.
• 2:03 pm, criminal mischief, Safeway.
• 5:32 pm, trespassing, E Railroad Avenue.
• 10:08 pm, animal problem, 200 block of Ranch Road.
Monday 10/31:
North Bend
• 3:59 am, menacing, 3200 block of Tremont Avenue.
• 7:05 am, unlawful entry into motor vehicle, 1700 block of Monroe Street.
• 8:02 am, landlord/tenant, dispute, 800 block of Newmark Street.
• 10:04 am, indecent exposure, 1300 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 10:11 am, civil problem, 3200 block of Ash Street.
• 1:16 pm, ID theft, 3200 block of Tremont Avenue.
• 1:25 pm, 49 year old male transported to Coos County jail on violation of protection order, 1500 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 1:55 pm, theft, 1600 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 2:35 pm, fight, 1600 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 4:59 pm, online fraud/scam, 2000 block of Johnson Street.
• 6:00 pm, 48 year old male cited on three Coos Bay Police warrants, 1300 block of Sherman Avenue.
• 6:52 pm, disorderly conduct, Union Avenue.
• 8:59 pm, juvenile problem, 1900 block of Lincoln St.
• 9:01 pm, loud music complaint, 2600 block of Pacific Avenue.
Coos Bay
• 12:03 am, loud music, 400 block of 4th Avenue.
• 12:21 am, theft, 1000 block of S 1st Street.
• 12:42 am, 32 year old female was transported to Coos County jail for assault IV, 4th and Donnelly.
• 12:42 am, 60 year old male cited on two Jackson County warrants, 4th and Donnelly.
• 1:35 am, disorderly conduct, N Schoneman and Newmark.
• 1:47 am, 43 year old male cited for reckless endangering, carry a concealed weapon and felon in possession of a restricted weapon, 1000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 6:15 am, vehicle into bank, Woodland Drive.
• 8:22 am, 29 year old male lodged in Coos County jail for unlawful entry into a motor vehicle, theft II, criminal mischief II and resisting arrest, N 2nd and Park.
• 9:02 am, counterfeit money, 900 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 9:22 am, threats, 300 block of N Wall Street.
• 10:14 am, criminal mischief, 1100 block of S Broadway Street.
• 10:32 am, dead deer, Radar and Puerto Vista.
• 10:52 am, unauthorized use of motor vehicle, 300 block of S Wasson Street.
• 11:15 am, burglary, 200 block of Kruse Avenue.
• 11:33 am, threats, 1000 block of N Bayshore Drive.
• 12:18 pm, menacing, 700 block of Koos Bay Blvd.
• 12:45 pm, fraud, 500 block of N Cammann Street.
• 12:48 pm, assault, 500 block of N Marple Street.
• 12:51 pm, disorderly conduct, 1600 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 1:19 pm, assault, 500 block of N Marple Street.
• 6:09 pm, juvenile problem, 900 block of S 7th Street.
• 6:43 pm, runaway juvenile, 1700 block of Thompson Rd.
• 7:52 pm, custodial interference, 400 block of Madison Street.
• 8:40 pm, 54 year old male cited for DUII, 400 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 9:33 pm, disorderly conduct, Newmark Avenue and LaClair Street.
• 10:34 pm, 25 year old male cited for driving while suspended, Newmark Avenue and Subway.
• 11:20 pm, prowler, 500 block of S Empire Blvd.
Coquille
• 8:03 am, 46 year old male cited result of traffic stop, Highway 42 mile post 18.
• 9:22 am, threats, 200 block of Baxter Street.
• 1:03 pm, theft, 1500 block of W Central Boulevard.
Tuesday 11/01:
Coos Bay
• 2:49 am, traffic hazard, N Bayshore Drive and Hemlock Avenue.
• 2:51 pm, 25 year old male transported to Coos County jail on two Coquille Police warrants served by Coos County Sheriff, 200 block of Baxter Street.
• 4:47 am, dispute, 500 block of 11th Avenue.
• 8:19 am, 19 year old female cited result of traffic stop, Wasson and Taylor.
• 8:38 am, 40 year old male cited on North Bend Police warrant, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 8:46 am, 43 year old male cited on North Bend Police warrant, 100 block of S Empire Boulevard.
• 8:55 am, 45 year old male cited on Salem Police warrant and Marion County warrant, 100 block of Ingersoll Avenue.
• 8:58 am, 36 year old female cited for criminal trespass II, 2000 block of Newmark Ave.
• 8:59 am, located runaway, 1600 block of Virginia Ave.
• 10:32 am, 53 year old male cited on Coos Bay Police warrant served by Coos County Sheriff, 200 block of N Baxter Street.
• 10:45 am, disorderly conduct, Bayshore and Alder.
• 11:50 am, 56 year old male cited for criminal trespass II, 2000 block of Newmark Ave.
• 3:32 pm, 29 year old male cited on Jackson County warrant, 500 block of Central Avenue.
• 5:06 pm, Curry County served 40 year old male on two Coos Bay Police warrants, 29800 block of Ellensburg Avenue.
• 5:24 pm, threats/road rage incident, 800 block of Anderson Avenue.
• 5:26 pm, shoplifter, 100 block of S 7th Street.
• 9:36 pm, criminal mischief and unlawful use of a weapon, 1400 block of Ocean Boulevard.
• 11:32 pm, recovered stolen vehicle, 1300 block of Airport Lane.
• 11:42 pm, Oregon State Police served 29 year old male on Coos Bay Police warrant, 1300 block of Airport Lane.
Coquille
• 5:26 am, criminal trespass, 50 block of W Highway 42.
• 9:16 am, criminal trespass, 300 block of W Main.
• 9:32 am, criminal mischief, 1100 block of N Baxter Street.
• 6:22 pm, 56 year old male transported to Coos County jail on burglary II, criminal mischief II and theft II, 700 block of N Central Blvd.
Reedsport
• 8:52 am, theft, RVFD Station 2 Turner Station.
• 12:10 pm, trespassing, Lower Umpqua Hospital.
• 1:09 pm, non-injury motor vehicle accident, 16th Street and Highway Avenue.
• 2:20 pm, structure fire, 2700 block of Frontage Rd.
• 4:18 pm, juvenile problem, Reedsport area.
• 8:00 pm, disorderly conduct, Arthur Drive and Scott Street.
• 10:10 pm, animal problem, 1100 block of Winchester Avenue.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In