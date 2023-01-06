The police blotter is a public record of incidents as reported by law-enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are innocent until proven guilty. The information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
Wednesday 12/28:
North Bend
• 5:25 am, arson, 1600 block of Meade Avenue.
• 7:45 am, prowler, 1400 block of Bay Street.
• 8:44 am, phone harassment, 3500 block of Ash Street.
• 8:50 am, Portland Police served 37 year old male on four North Bend Police warrants, 1100 block of SW 2nd Avenue.
• 11:54 am, 34 year old male cited for driving while suspended, Virginia and Marion.
• 1:47 pm, theft, 1200 block of Virginia Court.
• 2:47 pm, theft, 1700 block of Hamilton Avenue.
• 4:18 pm, missing person, Quality Inn.
• 5:03 pm, juvenile problem, 1600 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 5:28 pm, 35 year old male cited for FTA on delivery of meth, Union and Wall.
• 5:30 pm, shoplifter, 2100 block of Newmark Street.
• 7:51 pm, theft, 3300 block of Broadway Avenue.
• 10:40 pm, dispute, 2200 block of Meade Avenue.
• 11:10 pm, OLCC violation/intoxicated subject, 2000 block of Sherman Avenue.
Coos Bay
• 10:39 am, disturbance, 400 block of 9th Avenue.
• 10:56 am, unauthorized use of motor vehicle, 900 block of S 8th Street.
• 11:13 am, harassment, 1200 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 12:27 pm, assault, Empire Lakes.
• 12:31 pm, 44 year old male transported to Reedsport Jail for parole officer detainer, 1100 block of S 1st Street.
• 12:37 pm, weapons offense, 3100 block of Ocean Boulevard.
• 12:48 pm, 30 year old male transported to Coos County Jail for domestic strangulation, 300 block of S Wall Street.
• 2:27 pm, fight, Fulton and Cammann.
• 2:42 pm, theft of cat, 300 block of N Main Street.
• 7:32 pm, recovered stolen vehicle, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 7:51 pm, civil problem, 300 block of Anderson Avenue.
• 8:45 pm, illegal fireworks, Lakeshore and Augustine.
• 8:51 pm, 33 year old male arrested by Douglas County Sheriff Officer on warrant, 1000 block of SE Douglas.
• 9:55 pm, disorderly conduct, Ocean and Newmark.
• 11:16 pm, dispute, 500 block of S Empire Boulevard.
Coquille
• 8:11 am, line down, 400 block of E 6th Street.
• 8:48 am, 35 year old male cited for driving while suspended, Highway 42 and mile post 14.
• 9:59 am, 31 year old male cited result of traffic stop, Highway 42 and mile post 16.
• 11:41 am, 54 year old male cited for criminal trespass II and theft III, 20 block of W 1st Street.
• 1:56 pm, harassment, 700 block of N Dean Street.
• 4:43 pm, 25 year old male cited for driving while suspended, Highway 42 and Winter Lake Road.
Reedsport
• 6:10 am, disorderly conduct, Lower Umpqua Hospital.
• 10:07 am, trespassing, Fir Grove Motel.
• 1:45 pm, drug violation, Reedsport Police Department.
Thursday 12/29:
North Bend
• 2:47 am, 51 year old male cited on warrant, 3400 block of Ash Street.
• 7:05 am, unauthorized use of motor vehicle, 1800 block of Garfield Street.
• 5:07 pm, civil problem, 2000 block of Inland Drive.
• 7:43 pm, dispute, 2300 block of Montana.
Coos Bay
• 6:45 am, criminal mischief, 900 block of S Front Street.
• 7:41 am, theft, 100 block of E Ingersoll Avenue.
• 10:07 am, juvenile problem, 900 block of Augustine Street.
• 11:00 am, civil problem, 400 block of Jackson Avenue.
• 1:20 pm, 41 year old male cited for driving while suspended, Ingersoll Avenue and S 2nd Street.
• 1:27 pm, neighbor dispute, 200 block of LaClair.
• 1:34 pm, disorderly conduct, 900 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 1:32 pm, dog complaint, S 4th Street and Golden Avenue.
• 3:00 pm, family dispute, 1400 block of Juniper Avenue.
• 3:56 pm, theft, 200 block of S Mill Street.
• 4:00 pm, animal complaint, 6th and Anderson.
• 4:35 pm, theft, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 4:54 pm, theft, 100 block of S 7th Street.
• 5:08 pm, theft of pet, 1700 block of Milligan Avenue.
• 9:12 pm, fire, Wallace.
• 9:13 pm, blown transformer, 1600 block of Vista Way.
• 9:34 pm, 29 year old female cited for driving while suspended, Newmark and Marple.
• 10:17 am, dispute, 200 block of E Johnson Avenue.
• 10:52 pm, line down, Koos Bay and Nutwood.
Coquille
• 3:33 am, 47 year old male cited for criminal trespass I and criminal mischief III, 300 block of W 4th Street.
• 10:30 am, disorderly conduct, 300 block of N Gould Street.
• 2:42 pm, theft from vehicle, Coquille High School.
Friday 12/30:
North Bend
• 9:12 am, burglary, 1900 block of McPherson Avenue.
• 12:59 pm, theft of chainsaw from vehicle, 1600 block of McPherson Street.
• 1:54 pm, hit and run accident, Marion and Virginia.
• 2:40 pm, theft of bike, 1700 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 2:49 pm, hit and run accident, California Avenue.
• 4:56 pm, hit and run accident, 1800 block of Myrtle Street.
• 6:14 pm, vicious dog, 3200 block of Fir Street.
• 10:35 pm, minor in possession of liquor, 2000 block of Marion Avenue.
• 11:50 pm, animal at large, 2200 block of Meade Street.
Coos Bay
• 12:28 am, located runaway juvenile, 300 block of Harborview Drive.
• 7:12 am, 46 year old male cited for misuse of 911, 200 block of E Johnson Avenue.
• 10:34 am, dispute, 1700 block of Thompson Road.
• 12:31 pm, 28 year old male cited on warrant, 200 block of E Johnson Avenue.
• 1:17 pm, theft from vehicle, 100 block of N 8th Street.
• 2:40 pm, 23 year old male transported to Coos County jail for unauthorized use of motor vehicle, possession of stolen vehicle and two counts of theft I, Bahama Buds.
• 5:24 pm, criminal mischief, 200 block of 2nd Avenue.
• 4:51 pm, ID theft, 500 block of Central Avenue.
• 7:25 pm, dispute, 900 block of Kentucky Avenue.
• 7:43 pm, theft of debit card/civil issue, 1200 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 8:18 pm, 25 year old male cited for driving while suspended, 1100 block of S 1st Street.
• 8:32 pm, disorderly conduct, 800 block of S 1st Street.
• 8:40 pm, 39 year old female cited result of traffic stop, 34th Street and Walnut Avenue.
• 8:41 pm, barking dog, 700 block of S Cammann Street.
• 8:50 pm, 33 year old male cited for driving while suspended, 100 block of LaClair Street.
• 9:22 pm, assault, 200 block of S Broadway Street.
• 9:36 pm, 70 year old female cited result of traffic stop, Johnson Avenue and S 2nd Street.
• 10:23 pm, 32 year old male cited for DUII, 1800 block of N 7th Street.
• 10:26 pm, 53 year old male cited for driving while suspended, Highway 101 and Carlisle.
• 10:25 pm, disorderly conduct, 700 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 10:44 pm, disorderly conduct, 1200 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 10:54 pm, 40 year old cited result of traffic stop, N Bayshore Drive and Alder Avenue.
• 10:58 pm, 36 year old male cited on warrant, 2nd and Curtis.
Coquille
• 8:47 am, theft of bike, 300 block of N Elliot Street.
• 11:55 am, civil problem, 100 block of N Dean Street.
• 5:15 pm, disorderly conduct, 90 block of E 1st Street.
Reedsport
• 5:48 am, trespassing, Reedsport Post Office.
• 8:37 am, trespassing, Day to Day Market.
• 9:14 am, theft, Sol De Mexico.
• 2:16 pm, theft, Snowy River Mercantile.
• 3:53 pm, disturbance, 3100 block of Ridgeway Drive.
• 7:14 pm, noise complaint, 2100 block of Fir Avenue.
Saturday 12/31:
North Bend
• 8:31 am, theft of license plates, 500 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 10:28 am, theft, 2500 block of Clark Street.
• 11:29 am, dispute, 2200 block of Pony Creek Road.
• 12:07 pm, criminal mischief, 3200 block of Oak Street.
• 10:16 pm, criminal mischief, 2300 block of Tremont Avenue.
Coos Bay
• 12:41 am, 49 year old male transported to Coos County jail for DUII, elude and reckless driving, Ocean Boulevard and 26th Street.
• 1:07 am, disorderly conduct, S 2nd Court alley and Curtis Avenue.
• 2:04 am, neighbor dispute, 200 block of S Wall Street.
• 2:28 am, 23 year old male cited result of traffic stop, N Cammann and Grant.
• 3:24 am, 48 year old male cited for criminal trespass II, 1700 block of Thompson Road.
• 11:37 am, criminal mischief, 700 block of Koos Bay Boulevard.
• 11:51 am, 43 year old male cited for driving while suspended, S 7th and Curtis.
• 11:56 am, disorderly conduct, 1700 block of Thompson Road.
• 12:03 pm, hit and run accident, 600 block of 6th Avenue.
• 12:31 pm, 48 year old male cited for criminal trespass, 1800 block of Thompson Road.
• 12:45 pm, disturbance, 300 block of N Ackerman Street.
• 2:10 pm, indecent exposure, Empire Lakes.
• 2:28 pm, theft of gas, 100 block of Norman Avenue.
• 2:42 pm, civil problem, 900 block of S 8th Street.
• 2:59 pm, theft, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 3:03 pm, loud explosion, Washington Avenue and SW Boulevard.
• 4:45 pm, neighbor dispute, 900 block of S 8th Street.
• 6:01 pm, custodial interference, 800 block of Garfield Street.
• 6:43 pm, disorderly conduct, 5th Street and Anderson Avenue.
• 6:44 pm, loud noise, S Broadway and Lockhart.
• 6:50 pm, disorderly conduct, Bayshore and Coos Bay Toyota.
• 6:56 pm, disorderly conduct, 4th Street and Anderson Avenue.
• 7:08 pm, 22 year old male cited for DUII, Commercial and 2nd.
• 7:09 pm, 53 year old male cited result of traffic stop, Ocean Boulevard and 19th Street.
• 9:03 pm, 46 year old male cited on Jackson County Sheriff warrant and Josephine County Sheriff warrant, 1200 block of Minnesota Avenue.
• 9:19 pm, harassment, 300 block of Central Avenue.
• 9:54 pm, 59 year old male cited result of traffic stop, Broadway and Newmark.
• 11:04 pm, 27 year old male cited for burglary II, theft III and criminal mischief II, 1800 block of Ocean Blvd.
Coquille
• 3:18 pm, 39 year old cited for driving while suspended, 100 block of E 1st Street.
• 6:20 pm, child related, Highway 42 mile post 12.
• 6:32 pm, dog at large, 800 block of N Central Boulevard.
• 8:10 pm, family dispute, 1200 block of N Dean Street.
• 11:42 pm, dispute, 400 block of W 4th Street.
.
Reedsport
• 6:00 am, trespassing, Reedsport Post Office.
• 12:50 pm, animal problem, Reedsport K9 Shelter.
• 3:33 pm, animal problem, State Highway 38 and mile post 32.
