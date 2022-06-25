The police blotter is a public record of incidents as reported by law-enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are innocent until proven guilty. The information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
Friday, 6/17/2022:
North Bend
• 10:34 am, 2400 Sherman Avenue, phone scam.
• 1:56 pm, California Boat Ramp, altercation at the boat ramp.
• 7:16 pm, 2000 block of Broadway Avenue, shoplifter fled with merchandise.
Coos Bay
• 2:21 am, Out of Myrtle Point, warrant service. A 42 year old male was transported to Coos County jail by Coos County Sheriff Office.
• 7:06 am, 1300 Airport Lane, warrant service. Oregon State Police served a North Bend Police Department on a 48 year old male.
• 12:53 pm, 100 block of S 7th Street, subject was “jumped” in the parking lot.
• 2:47 pm, Norman & Newmark, theft. A 44 year old male was cited for theft II in lieu of custody.
• 3:33 pm, S Empire and Wisconsin, traffic stop/warrant service. A 33 year old male was cited in lieu of custody.
• 6:40 pm, Newmark and Broadway, warrant service. A 33 year old male was cited in lieu of custody.
Coquille
• 10:37 am, 800 block of N Central Boulevard, dog at large.
• 6:54 pm, 400 block of N Birch Street, burglary. A 62 year old female was charged with burglary II. A 51 year old male was charged with burglary II, false info to police. Both were transported to Coos County jail.
Saturday, 6/18/2022:
North Bend
• 10:59 am, Highway and Tremont, tree limb blocking roadway.
• 2:18 pm, Cedar and Newmark, indecent exposure.
• 5:15 pm, 2400 Broadway Avenue, theft of services.
Coos Bay
• 4:09 pm, Woodland Drive and Ocean Boulevard, DUII/possible accident. A 37 year old male was cited in lieu of custody.
• 9:21 am, S 12th and Elrod Avenue, suspicious subjects/warrant service. A 28 year old male was cited in lieu of custody.
• 11:46 am, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue, theft. A 61 year old male was charged with theft III.
• 12:41 pm, 200 block of LaClair Street, criminal trespass. A 65 year old male was charged with criminal trespass II.
• 1:17 pm, Newmark and Schoneman, arrest. A 38 year old male was transported to Coos County jail.
• 3:24 pm, 1000 block of S 1st Street, theft. A 46 year old male was cited for theft III and criminal trespass II in lieu of custody.
• 4:08 pm, 800 block of S Front, traffic stop/weapon offense. A 33 year old male was cited for felon in possession of a restricted weapon.
Reedsport
• 12:00 pm, 1900 block of Cedar Avenue, domestic disturbance.
• 6:47 pm, 2800 block of Frontage Road, assault.
Sunday, 6/19/2022:
North Bend
• 3:03 pm, 1600 block of Virginia Avenue, criminal trespass. A 31 year old male was cited for criminal trespass II.
• 9:41 pm, 700 block of Virginia Avenue, violation of restraining order. A 45 year old male was charged with violation of restraining order and transported to Coos County jail.
Coos Bay
• 1:35 am, 1000 block of Evans Boulevard, criminal trespass. A 44 year old female was cited for criminal trespass II and resisting arrest.
• 2:26 am, 1000 block of Evans Boulevard, criminal trespass. Female attacking worker and trespassing at location. A 44 year old female was cited for criminal trespass II.
• 7:48 pm, 1200 block of S 2nd Street, warrant service. Subject refusing to leave location, being disorderly and belligerent. A 58 year old male was cited in lieu of custody.
• 9:36 pm, 400 block of 10th Court, rape.
Coquille
• 12:59 pm, 100 block of N Folsom Street, criminal trespass.
• 4:58 pm, 94000 Ginger Lane, civil problem.
Reedsport
• 4:47 pm, 300 block of Fir Avenue, harassment.
Monday, 6/20/2022:
North Bend
• 1:55 am, 3200 block of Tremont Avenue, criminal trespass. A 44 year old female was cited for harassment, disorderly conduct and criminal trespass II.
• 11:07 pm, 1500 block of Virginia Avenue, criminal trespass. A 44 year old female was cited for disorderly conduct II.
