Police Blotter

The police blotter is a public record of incidents as reported by law-enforcement agencies.  All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are innocent until proven guilty.  The information printed is preliminary and subject to change.

Friday, 6/17/2022:

North Bend

  10:34 am, 2400 Sherman Avenue, phone scam.

  1:56 pm, California Boat Ramp, altercation at the boat ramp.

  7:16 pm, 2000 block of Broadway Avenue, shoplifter fled with merchandise.

Coos Bay

  2:21 am, Out of Myrtle Point, warrant service.  A 42 year old male was transported to Coos County jail by Coos County Sheriff Office.

  7:06 am, 1300 Airport Lane, warrant service.  Oregon State Police served a North Bend Police Department on a 48 year old male.

  12:53 pm, 100 block of S 7th Street, subject was “jumped” in the parking lot.

  2:47 pm, Norman & Newmark, theft.  A 44 year old male was cited for theft II in lieu of custody.

  3:33 pm, S Empire and Wisconsin, traffic stop/warrant service.  A 33 year old male was cited in lieu of custody.

  6:40 pm, Newmark and Broadway, warrant service.  A 33 year old male was cited in lieu of custody.

Coquille

  10:37 am, 800 block of N Central Boulevard, dog at large.

  6:54 pm, 400 block of N Birch Street, burglary.  A 62 year old female was charged with burglary II.  A 51 year old male was charged with burglary II, false info to police.  Both were transported to Coos County jail.

Saturday, 6/18/2022:

North Bend

  10:59 am, Highway and Tremont, tree limb blocking roadway.

  2:18 pm, Cedar and Newmark, indecent exposure.

  5:15 pm, 2400 Broadway Avenue, theft of services.

Coos Bay

  4:09 pm, Woodland Drive and Ocean Boulevard, DUII/possible accident.  A 37 year old male was cited in lieu of custody.

  9:21 am, S 12th and Elrod Avenue, suspicious subjects/warrant service.  A 28 year old male was cited in lieu of custody.

  11:46 am, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue, theft.  A 61 year old male was charged with theft III.

  12:41 pm, 200 block of LaClair Street, criminal trespass.  A 65 year old male was charged with criminal trespass II.

  1:17 pm, Newmark and Schoneman, arrest.  A 38 year old male was transported to Coos County jail.

  3:24 pm, 1000 block of S 1st Street, theft.  A 46 year old male was cited for theft III and criminal trespass II in lieu of custody.

  4:08 pm, 800 block of S Front, traffic stop/weapon offense.  A 33 year old male was cited for felon in possession of a restricted weapon.

Reedsport

  12:00 pm, 1900 block of Cedar Avenue, domestic disturbance.

  6:47 pm, 2800 block of Frontage Road, assault.

Sunday, 6/19/2022:

North Bend

  3:03 pm, 1600 block of Virginia Avenue, criminal trespass.  A 31 year old male was cited for criminal trespass II.

  9:41 pm, 700 block of Virginia Avenue, violation of restraining order.  A 45 year old male was charged with violation of restraining order and transported to Coos County jail.

Coos Bay

  1:35 am, 1000 block of Evans Boulevard, criminal trespass.  A 44 year old female was cited for criminal trespass II and resisting arrest.

  2:26 am, 1000 block of Evans Boulevard, criminal trespass.  Female attacking worker and trespassing at location.  A 44 year old female was cited for criminal trespass II.

  7:48 pm, 1200 block of S 2nd Street, warrant service.  Subject refusing to leave location, being disorderly and belligerent.  A 58 year old male was cited in lieu of custody.

  9:36 pm, 400 block of 10th Court, rape.

Coquille

  12:59 pm, 100 block of N Folsom Street, criminal trespass.

  4:58 pm, 94000 Ginger Lane, civil problem.

Reedsport

  4:47 pm, 300 block of Fir Avenue, harassment.

Monday, 6/20/2022:

North Bend

  1:55 am, 3200 block of Tremont Avenue, criminal trespass.  A 44 year old female was cited for harassment, disorderly conduct and criminal trespass II.

  11:07 pm, 1500 block of Virginia Avenue, criminal trespass.  A 44 year old female was cited for disorderly conduct II.

0
0
0
0
0



Online Poll

What are your plans for the 4th of July?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments