The police blotter is a public record of incidents as reported by law-enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are innocent until proven guilty. The information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
Thursday 04/20:
North Bend
• 12:01 am, assault, 3100 block of Sherman Avenue.
• 12:46 am, dispute, 2900 block of Sherman Avenue.
• 7:30 am, dispute, 600 block of Colorado Avenue.
• 8:33 am, disturbance, 2400 block of Sherman Avenue.
• 12:19 pm, theft, 1800 block of Newmark Street.
• 3:43 pm, dispute, 2100 block of McPherson Avenue.
• 8:34 pm, 27 year old male cited for driving while suspended, Washington and Harrison.
• 10:20 pm, threats, 2200 block of Pony Creek Road.
Coos Bay
• 6:38 am, unlawful entry into motor vehicle, 2200 block of N Bayshore Drive.
• 9:35 am, disorderly conduct, 200 block of S Broadway Street.
• 10:43 am, missing person, 500 block of Central Avenue.
• 12:53 pm, 58 year old male transported to Coos County jail for disorderly conduct II, menacing, unlawful use of weapons, and criminal mischief II, 4th and Lockhart.
• 1:07 pm, unauthorized use of vehicle, 400 block of Noble Avenue.
• 2:03 pm, burglary, 1100 block of E Park Roadway.
• 2:09 pm, financial exploitation, 200 block of S Schoneman.
• 2:54 pm, theft of wallet, 1000 block of N Bayshore Drive.
• 3:15 pm, 41 year old male cited for driving while suspended, 1900 block of Woodland Drive.
• 3:39 pm, dispute, 1400 block of Highland Avenue.
• 4:07 pm, minor in possession marijuana, 900 block of W Ingersoll Avenue.
• 4:18 pm, located wanted subject, 1000 block of Evans Boulevard.
• 5:57 pm, 35 year old female transported to Coos County jail for theft II, 1000 block of S 1st Street.
• 6:29 pm, misuse of 911, 1100 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 6:31 pm, burglary, 1200 block of Ocean Boulevard.
• 6:34 pm, theft of cat, 1400 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 7:10 pm, dispute, 300 block of S Wasson Street.
• 10:15 pm, 45 year old male cited DUII, Newmark and LaClair.
• 11:44 pm, 31 year old female transported to Coos County jail on warrant, 1000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 11:54 pm, 27 year old male transported to Coos County jail domestic harassment, 700 block of Madison Street.
Coquille
• 4:57 pm, family dispute, 50 block of S Collier Street.
• 5:25 pm, assault, 96900 block of Highway 42S
Reedsport
• 5:00 am, theft, 7-Eleven.
• 2:07 am, assault, 1900 block of Cedar Avenue.
• 3:14 pm, disturbance, Dollar General.
• 4:27 pm, DUI, N 14th Street and Highway Avenue.
Friday 04/21:
North Bend
• 10:37 am, harassment, 1500 block of 16th Street.
• 11:01 am, disorderly conduct, Virginia and Everett.
• 1:25 pm, theft, 2200 block of Newmark Street.
• 2:01 pm, juvenile problem, 2300 block of Montana Street.
• 6:19 pm, threats, 1300 block of 25th Street.
• 9:31 pm, dispute, 700 block of Connecticut Avenue.
• 10:36 pm, fraud, 3200 block of Tremont Avenue.
Coos Bay
• 1:18 am, 39 year old female lodged Coos County jail on warrant and resisting arrest, 2700 block of N 15th Court.
• 3:46 am, 57 year old male cited for driving while suspended, 63000 block of Highway 101.
• 6:16 am, 32 year old male transported to Coos County jail on warrant, S Wall and Michigan.
• 9:11 am, fraud, 1300 block of Washington Avenue.
• 10:53 am, 56 year old male transported to Coos County jail on warrant, 1000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 11:40 am, 47 year old female lodged at Coos County jail on warrant, 1200 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 12:44 pm, 46 year old male lodged at Coos County jail on warrant, 1000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 12:43 pm, custodial interference, 1700 block of S 20th Street.
• 12:56 pm, 54 year old female lodged at Coos County jail on warrant, E Anderson Avenue and S Bayshore.
• 2:43 pm, drinking unlicensed premises, Boardwalk and Glass Pavilion.
• 2:50 pm, fraud, 900 block of Augustine Street.
• 4:11 pm, disorderly conduct, 1900 block of N 7th Street.
• 4:10 pm, theft of services, 2400 block of Woodland Drive.
• 5:45 pm, 51 year old male cited for driving while suspended, 800 block of Central Avenue.
• 5:53 pm, disorderly conduct, 1000 block of N Bayshore Drive.
• 7:32 pm, 39 year old female cited for driving while suspended, Newmark and S Wall.
• 7:54 pm, 45 year old female cited for driving while suspended, S Morrison and Woodland Apartments.
• 8:18 pm, 42 year old male lodged at Coos County jail on parole violation and Escape III, 1000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 11:34 pm, dispute, 100 block of N Cammann Street.
Coquille
• 10:17 am, suspicious conditions, 1st and Central.
• 7:08 pm, suspicious subject, E 5th Street and N Elliot.
• 11:47 pm, suspicious vehicle, 3rd and Gould.
Reedsport
• 12:27 pm, domestic disturbance, in the area of Reedsport.
• 4:27 pm, trespassing, Clear Lake Water Plant, Winchester Bay.
• 5:29 pm, animal problem, 1000 block of Winchester Avenue.
• 8:34 pm, trespassing, Tides Inn Bar and Grill.
Saturday 04/22:
North Bend
• 1:28 am, 31 year old female lodged at Coos County jail on warrant, 2100 block of Monroe Avenue.
• 8:40 am, RV entered and property damage, 1700 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 1:45 pm, unlawful entry into motor vehicle, 3600 block of Broadway Avenue.
• 1:47 pm, family dispute, 1800 block of Johnson Street.
• 2:24 pm, family dispute, 1800 block of Johnson Avenue.
• 3:20 pm, animal neglect, 1600 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 4:40 pm, disorderly conduct, Newmark and Broadway Avenue.
• 6:50 pm, injured animal, 2500 block of Troy Lane.
• 9:24 pm, dispute, 2000 block of Inland Drive.
• 9:54 pm, dispute, 2200 block of Pony Creek Road.
Coos Bay
• 1:10 am, dispute, 900 block of Elrod Avenue.
• 7:58 am, damage city property, 500 block of Central Avenue.
• 10:56 am, unlawful entry into motor vehicle, 1200 block of N 8th Street.
• 12:20 pm, female subject lodged at Coos County jail on two warrants, 1200 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 12:52 pm, 61 year old male cited for driving while suspended, Broadway and Golden.
• 1:07 pm, theft, 1000 block of Oakway Drive.
• 1:25 pm, 33 year old male lodged at Coos County jail on warrant, 200 block of E Johnson Avenue.
• 3:44 pm, family dispute, 500 block of S 9th Street.
• 3:58 pm, animal neglect, 500 block of S 2nd Street.
• 5:48 pm, 38 year old male cited for driving while suspended, 1500 block of N Bayshore Drive.
• 8:08 pm, 47 year old female cited on criminal trespass, 1000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 8:37 pm, disorderly conduct, 10th and Anderson.
Coquille
• 12:25 am, theft, 700 block of E 3rd Street.
• 9:58 pm, shots fired, 500 block of SE 3rd Avenue.
Reedsport
• 3:14 pm, civil dispute, 900 block of Juniper Avenue.
Sunday 04/23:
North Bend
• 12:24 pm, 35 year old male transported to Marion County Correctional Facility on three North Bend Police warrants, 900 block of NE Chemewa Road.
• 1:26 pm, unlawful entry into motor vehicle, 1700 block of Sheridan Avenue.
• 1:58 pm, civil problem, 2000 block of Lincoln Street.
• 4:35 pm, burglary, 1800 block of Monroe Avenue.
Coos Bay
• 6:59 am, 44 year old male booked at Coos County jail on warrant, 1100 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 7:29 am, 47 year old female transported to Coos County jail on criminal trespassing and theft III, 1000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 7:32 am, dispute, 1000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 8:02 am, theft, 1000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 8:09 am, dispute, 300 block of N Wasson Street.
• 1:54 pm, 30 year old female lodged at Coos County jail on warrant, 3100 block of Ocean Boulevard.
• 2:41 pm, violation court order, 800 block of John Avenue.
• 2:51 pm, 40 year old male lodged at Coos County jail on warrant, Cammann and Noble.
• 5:20 pm, dog complaint, N 11th and Mingus Park.
• 6:56 pm, animal complaint, 900 block of S 4th Street.
• 7:06 pm, disorderly conduct, 800 block of S Broadway Street.
• 7:15 pm, vicious dog, 400 block of Ingersoll Avenue.
• 11:35 pm, 47 year old female transported to Coos County jail on criminal trespass II, 1700 block of Thompson Road.
Coquille
• 8:01 am, 44 year old male booked at Coos County jail for theft III, 40 block of S Cedar Street.
• 11:05 am, disorderly conduct, 96900 block of Highway 42S.
• 8:03 pm, 42 year old male cited for driving while suspended, 100 block of N Birch Street.
Reedsport
• 7:03 am, animal problem, McKay’s.
• 10:18 am, theft, Ace Hardware.
• 8:36 pm, trespassing, 7-Eleven.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In