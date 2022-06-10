The police blotter is a public record of incidents as reported by law-enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are innocent until proven guilty. The information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
Friday, 6/3/2022:
North Bend
1:05 pm, 1700 McPherson, illegal dumping. Pile of clothing left in driveway of location. Disposed of.
3:17 pm, 1900 block of Virginia Avenue, theft of beer.
4:25 pm, 2300 block of 14th Street, Ash Street and State Street, accident. Tree down. Hit vehicle.
7:43 pm, 1900 block of 14th Street, suspicious subject taking pictures of caller’s daughter.
Coos Bay
2:47 am, 200 block of Lockhart Avenue, theft from storage unit.
4:10 am, 500 block of S 2nd Street, warrant service. A 39 year old male was arrested on a Coos County Sheriff Office warrant and transported to Reedsport.
10:11 am, 500 Central Avenue, sex offender fail to register. A 40 year old male was charged with failure to register as a sex offender and lodged at Coos County jail.
Coquille
10:13 am, 1200 block of N Elliott, criminal mischief.
4:13 pm, 100 block of N Elliott, water problem.
Reedsport
10:35 am, 400 block of Providence Drive, assault.
11:49 am, Woodland Apartments, animal problem.
2:12 pm, Bicentennial Park, assault.
6:56 pm, Fir Grove Motel, theft.
Saturday, 6/4/2022:
North Bend
1:09 am, 3200 block of Tremont Avenue, intoxicated subject refusing to leave premise.
12:49 pm, 1800 block of McPherson Avenue, criminal mischief and theft of gas.
7:12 pm, Virginia Avenue and McPherson Avenue, line down.
10:05 pm, 1500 block of Johnson Street, unlawful entry into motor vehicle and items taken.
10:19 pm, 1800 block of Virginia Avenue, criminal trespass/warrant service. A 43 year old male was cited on 2 Coos Bay Police Department warrants.
Coos Bay
9:03 am, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue, harassment. A 23 year old male was charged with criminal mischief II and harassment.
10:44 am, 1100 block of S Broadway Street, stolen flatbed trailer.
1:36 pm, 500 block of Central Ave, warrant service. Bend Police served a female subject on two valid Coos Bay Police warrants.
3:03 pm, Coos County Sheriff, warrant service. Coos County Sheriff Office served a male subject on two valid Coos Bay Police Department warrants.
4:23 pm, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue, trespass/warrant service. A 29 year old male was cited on driving while suspended, criminal trespass II, two Corvallis Police Department warrants and an Albany Police Department warrant.
Coquille
7:56 am, 20 block of W 1st Street, graffiti calls.
5:31 pm, 5th Street Park, assault.
Reedsport
6:35 am, 1200 block of Greenwood Avenue, hit and run.
10:14 am, Holly Knolls Mobile Home Park, civil dispute.
Sunday, 6/5/2022:
North Bend
3:47 pm, 1700 block of Virginia Avenue, theft of wallet.
5:38 pm, 3200 block of Tremont Avenue, criminal trespass. A 38 year old female was cited for criminal trespass II.
Coos Bay
4:02 am, 800 block of Seagate Avenue, theft of mail.
10:12 1600 block of Woodland Drive, theft of package from porch.
12:00 pm, Ed Lund Park, criminal mischief. Damage to trash can. Lit on fire.
3:47 pm, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue, fraudulent use of credit card.
5:49 pm, Bennett and 6th Street, theft from vehicle. Caught subject stealing chainsaw from the back of a truck. A 32 year old male was charged with theft I, unlawful entry into motor vehicle and transported to Coos County jail.
7:49 pm, 500 Central Avenue, misuse of 9-1-1. A 58 year old male was cited for misuse of 911.
8:20 pm, Empire Lakes, loud noise complaint/warrant service. A 53 year old male was cited on a Douglas County Sheriff Office warrant.
9:01 pm, Muni Parking lot and Curtis, stolen vehicle.
Coquille
11:38 pm, 200 block of W Highway 42, driving complaint/traffic stop. A 33 and 34 year old male were cited for unlawful possession of a firearm.
Monday, 6/6/2022:
North Bend
8:33 am, 2100 block of Marion Avenue, criminal mischief. A 30 year old male was cited for criminal mischief III.
12:38 pm, 400 block of Wall Street, theft of propane tanks.
6:21 pm, Newmark and Broadway, non-injury accident. Disabled vehicle. A 74 year old female was cited.
9:08 pm, Union Avenue, street sign down.
9:31 pm, Sherman and Washington, unlawful entry into motor vehicle.
Coos Bay
4:58 am, S Empire Boulevard and Michigan Avenue, vehicle into planter accident.
12:04 pm, 3100 block of Ocean Boulevard, theft of gas.
2:24 pm, 700 block of S 5th Street, theft of the back license plate.
3:19 pm, 2800 Ocean Boulevard, accident. A 69 year old was cited.
Coquille
4:04 300 block of S Henry Street, burglary/arson. A 33 year old was charged with arson I, burglary I, criminal trespass I and criminal mischief III. Subject transported to Coos County jail.
