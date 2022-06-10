Police Blotter

The police blotter is a public record of incidents as reported by law-enforcement agencies.  All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are innocent until proven guilty.  The information printed is preliminary and subject to change.

Friday, 6/3/2022:

North Bend

1:05 pm, 1700 McPherson, illegal dumping.  Pile of clothing left in driveway of location.  Disposed of.

3:17 pm, 1900 block of Virginia Avenue, theft of beer.

4:25 pm, 2300 block of 14th Street, Ash Street and State Street, accident.  Tree down.  Hit vehicle.

7:43 pm, 1900 block of 14th Street, suspicious subject taking pictures of caller’s daughter.  

Coos Bay

2:47 am, 200 block of Lockhart Avenue, theft from storage unit.

4:10 am, 500 block of S 2nd Street, warrant service.  A 39 year old male was arrested on a Coos County Sheriff Office warrant and transported to Reedsport.

10:11 am, 500 Central Avenue, sex offender fail to register.  A 40 year old male was charged with failure to register as a sex offender and lodged at Coos County jail.

Coquille

10:13 am, 1200 block of N Elliott, criminal mischief.

4:13 pm, 100 block of N Elliott, water problem.

Reedsport

10:35 am, 400 block of Providence Drive, assault.

11:49 am, Woodland Apartments, animal problem.

2:12 pm, Bicentennial Park, assault.

6:56 pm, Fir Grove Motel, theft.

Saturday, 6/4/2022:

North Bend

1:09 am, 3200 block of Tremont Avenue, intoxicated subject refusing to leave premise.

12:49 pm, 1800 block of McPherson Avenue, criminal mischief and theft of gas.

7:12 pm, Virginia Avenue and McPherson Avenue, line down.

10:05 pm, 1500 block of Johnson Street, unlawful entry into motor vehicle and items taken.

10:19 pm, 1800 block of Virginia Avenue, criminal trespass/warrant service.  A 43 year old male was cited on 2 Coos Bay Police Department warrants.

Coos Bay

9:03 am, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue, harassment.  A 23 year old male was charged with criminal mischief II and harassment.

10:44 am, 1100 block of S Broadway Street, stolen flatbed trailer.

1:36 pm, 500 block of Central Ave, warrant service.  Bend Police served a female subject on two valid Coos Bay Police warrants.

3:03 pm, Coos County Sheriff, warrant service.  Coos County Sheriff Office served a male subject on two valid Coos Bay Police Department warrants.

4:23 pm, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue, trespass/warrant service.  A 29 year old male was cited on driving while suspended, criminal trespass II, two Corvallis Police Department warrants and an Albany Police Department warrant.

Coquille

7:56 am, 20 block of W 1st Street, graffiti calls.

5:31 pm, 5th Street Park, assault.

Reedsport

6:35 am, 1200 block of Greenwood Avenue, hit and run.

10:14 am, Holly Knolls Mobile Home Park, civil dispute.

Sunday, 6/5/2022:

North Bend

3:47 pm, 1700 block of Virginia Avenue, theft of wallet.

5:38 pm, 3200 block of Tremont Avenue, criminal trespass.  A 38 year old female was cited for criminal trespass II.

Coos Bay

4:02 am, 800 block of Seagate Avenue, theft of mail.

10:12 1600 block of Woodland Drive, theft of package from porch.

12:00 pm, Ed Lund Park, criminal mischief.  Damage to trash can.  Lit on fire.

3:47 pm, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue, fraudulent use of credit card.

5:49 pm, Bennett and 6th Street, theft from vehicle.  Caught subject stealing chainsaw from the back of a truck.  A 32 year old male was charged with theft I, unlawful entry into motor vehicle and transported to Coos County jail.

7:49 pm, 500 Central Avenue, misuse of 9-1-1.  A 58 year old male was cited for misuse of 911.

8:20 pm, Empire Lakes, loud noise complaint/warrant service.  A 53 year old male was cited on a Douglas County Sheriff Office warrant.

9:01 pm, Muni Parking lot and Curtis, stolen vehicle.

Coquille

11:38 pm, 200 block of W Highway 42, driving complaint/traffic stop.  A 33 and 34 year old male were cited for unlawful possession of a firearm.

Monday, 6/6/2022:

North Bend

8:33 am, 2100 block of Marion Avenue, criminal mischief.  A 30 year old male was cited for criminal mischief III.

12:38 pm, 400 block of Wall Street, theft of propane tanks.

6:21 pm, Newmark and Broadway, non-injury accident.  Disabled vehicle.  A 74 year old female was cited.

9:08 pm, Union Avenue, street sign down.

9:31 pm, Sherman and Washington, unlawful entry into motor vehicle.

Coos Bay

4:58 am, S Empire Boulevard and Michigan Avenue, vehicle into planter accident.

12:04 pm, 3100 block of Ocean Boulevard, theft of gas.

2:24 pm, 700 block of S 5th Street, theft of the back license plate.

3:19 pm, 2800 Ocean Boulevard, accident.  A 69 year old was cited.

Coquille

4:04 300 block of S Henry Street, burglary/arson.  A 33 year old was charged with arson I, burglary I, criminal trespass I and criminal mischief III.  Subject transported to Coos County jail.

