Friday, 8/5/2022:
North Bend
• 6:02 am, Harbor Avenue, subject tried to assault caller twice in past 12 hours.
• 6:42 am, 1800 block of Union Street, criminal trespass/warrant service. A 45 year old female was cited.
• 9:20 am, 3400 block of Tremont Avenue, burglary of restaurant. A 47 year old male was charged with burglary II, criminal mischief I and possession of burglary tools. Subject transported to Coos County jail.
• 1:49 pm, 2200 block of Broadway Avenue, arrest. A 27 year old female was cited for criminal mischief III.
• 7:23 pm, 1100 block of Virginia Avenue, theft of services.
• 8:26 pm, 3300 block of Broadway Avenue, criminal trespass. A 31 year old male was cited for criminal trespass II.
• 9:52 pm, 3700 block of Buckaneer Lane, theft of gas from vehicle.
• 10:00 pm, 2000 block of Monroe Avenue, possible animal abuse.
• 10:30 pm, 1800 block of Newmark Street, juveniles possibly attempting to get subjects to buy them alcohol.
Coos Bay
• 12:27 am, 700 block of Newmark Avenue, robbery.
• 1:06 am, 600 block of S Wall Street, neighbor screaming and banging. Won’t stop.
• 1:17 am, 1200 block of Park Avenue, prowler.
• 2:54 am, 2100 block of Koos Bay Boulevard, subject breaking into car at location.
• 7:00 am, 700 block of S Broadway Street, criminal trespass. A 62 year old male was cited for criminal trespass II.
• 9:40 am, 700 block of S Broadway Street, recovered stolen car dolly.
• 12:01 pm, 200 block of Schoneman Street, burglary.
• 1:26 pm, 600 block of N Bayshore Drive, theft. A 41 year old male was cited for theft III.
• 6:06 pm, 1100 block of S 1st Street, stolen ATV.
• 9:30 pm, Central and N 12th, traffic stop. A 25 year old male was cited.
• 9:44 pm, 1200 block of Newmark Avenue, disorderly subject/warrant service. A 49 year old female was charged with aggravated harassment and served two warrants. Subject arrested and transported to Coos County jail.
Coquille
• 6:14 am, 2000 block of N Juniper Street, shots fired.
• 10:08 am, 200 block of W 4th Street, arrest. A 31 year old female was charged with assault IV and criminal mistreatment I. Subject transported to Coos County jail.
• 1:45 pm, 96900 block of Highway 42 S, shots fired.
• 7:46 pm, Highway 42 and Garden Valley, driving complaint/traffic stop. An 18 year old male was cited.
Saturday, 8/6/2022:
North Bend
• 12:10 am, 1600 block of Virginia Avenue, disorderly subject making threats. A 27 year old male was cited for criminal trespass II.
• 8:08 am, Tremont Avenue, suspicious subject digging in bank.
• 9:18 am, 1900 block of Sherman Avenue, subject attempted to pawn possible stolen property.
• 1:33 pm, 1900 block of Sherman Avenue, fraud.
• 1:58 pm, Newmark and Broadway Avenue, unauthorized use of motor vehicle.
• 4:46 pm, 2600 block of Broadway Avenue, recovered stolen bike.
• 10:39 pm, Pony Creek and Vermont, explosion heard in the area. Checked area, unable to locate.
Coos Bay
• 5:19 am, 4th and Johnson, traffic stop. A 34 year old male was cited for driving while suspended.
• 5:39 am, Southwest and Washington Street, traffic stop. A 34 year old male was cited for driving while suspended.
• 6:30 am, 1000 block of S 4th Street, theft of items from unlocked vehicle.
• 7:31 am, 500 block of 11th Avenue, dispute. A 34 year old male was charged with unlawful use of a weapon/firearm, disorderly conduct II and resisting arrest. Subject transported to Coos County jail.
• 4:21 pm, 200 block of S Broadway Street, disorderly conduct. A 44 year old male was cited for disorderly conduct 2nd degree.
• 5:49 pm, 1000 block of Newmark Avenue, damage to credit card reader.
• 9:21 pm, E Anderson Avenue and S Bayshore, criminal trespass. A 62 year old male was cited for criminal trespass II.
Coquille
• 1:10 am, McKay’s and Umpqua Bank, curfew violation.
• 1:24 am, Highway 42 and W Central, traffic stop. A 56 year old male was cited.
• 8:12 am, 2000 block of N Juniper Street, loose dogs in area.
• 2:38 pm, 96900 block of Highway 42 S, possible stolen vehicle.
• 3:22 pm, 100 block of N Birch Street, juvenile problem.
• 4:18 pm, 600 block of W Central Boulevard, neighbor dispute.
• 8:13 pm, 100 block of N Birch Street, juvenile problem.
Sunday, 8/14/2022:
North Bend
• 12:42 am, 2100 block of Jackson Avenue, loud party.
• 4:11 am, 1400 block of Bay Street, unlawful entry into motor vehicle.
• 4:32 am, 1500 block of Hayes Street, prowler.
• 10:25 am, 1500 block of Sherman Avenue, probation violation. A 35 year old male was charged with probation violation and transported to Reedsport Municipal jail.
Coos Bay
• 12:37 am, 1500 block of Hillside Court, assault. A 31 year old male was charged for assault IV domestic felony and served on a warrant. Subject was arrested and transported to Coos County jail.
• 4:30 am, Newmark and Cedar, traffic stop. A 19 year old female was cited for driving while suspended.
• 9:30 am, 1200 block of N Bayshore Drive, suspicious vehicle/sex offender fail to register. A 23 year old male was cited for fail to register as a sex offender.
• 11:10 am, Johnson and Front, subject urinating in public.
• 1:13 pm, 400 block of N Bayshore Drive, traffic stop. A 28 year old was cited.
• 4:00 pm, N Bayshore and Ace Hardware, traffic stop. A 43 year old was cited.
• 4:22 pm, Broadway and Elrod, traffic stop. A 58 year old male was cited for driving while suspended.
• 5:50 pm, 1600 block of N 10th Street, minor in possession of tobacco.
• 8:05 pm, Ackerman, damage city property.
• 8:29 pm, 900 block of S 1st Street, unlawful entry into motor vehicle. A 41 year old male was cited for unlawful entry into motor vehicle.
Coquille
• 2:36 pm, Highway 42 and Old Highway 42, traffic stop. A 68 year old male was cited.
• 10:55 pm, 600 block of E Highway 42, traffic stop. A 23 year old male was cited for driving while suspended.
Monday, 8/15/2022:
North Bend
• 9:10 am, Broadway and Newmark, indecent exposure.
• 10:20 am, 2200 block of Inland Place, fraud.
• 12:14 pm, 2300 block of Sherman Avenue, fraud.
• 12:33 pm, Sherman Avenue, verbal dispute in the parking lot.
• 1:39 pm, California boat ramp, disorderly conduct. Some sort of disturbance in parking lot.
• 2:13 pm, 1700 block of Maple Street, criminal trespass. Unauthorized subject accessing laundry facility at location.
Coos Bay
• 7:28 am, 700 block of S Broadway Street, graffiti calls.
• 8:01 am, 200 block of S Schoneman Street, theft and unlawful entry into motor vehicle.
• 9:14 am, 1600 block of N 10th Street, juvenile problem.
• 9:34 am, 1500 block of Ocean Boulevard, graffiti calls.
• 10:01 am, 900 block of Stillwater Drive, fraud.
• 10:04 am, 900 block of S 5th Street, unlawful entry into motor vehicle.
• 10:14 am, 1100 block of Highland Avenue, theft. A 41 year old male was cited for theft III.
• 11:27 am, 100 block of S 2nd Street, unlawful entry into motor vehicle.
• 3:12 pm, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue, fraud.
• 7:21 pm, 6th Avenue and H Street, traffic stop. A 24 year old female was cited for driving while suspended.
• 7:35 pm, 1100 block of E Park Roadway, assault. Friend was jumped at location.
• 8:01 pm, Ocean Boulevard and N 19th Street, traffic stop. A 32 year old female was cited for driving while suspended.
• 8:54 pm, 1445 N Bayshore Drive, criminal trespass. A 49 year old male was charged with criminal trespass II.
• 10:42 pm, 200 S Cammann Street, juvenile problem.
Coquille
• 8:01 am, 900 block of N Folsom Street, injured cat.
• 10:09 am, 700 block of SE 3rd Avenue, civil problem. Landlord/tenant issue.
• 1:16 pm, S Street Avenue and S Irving Street, illegal dumping. Lobby contact, illegal dumping on public property.
• 5:02 pm, N Adams and E 1st Street, traffic stop. A 49 year old male was cited.
• 7:51 pm, 400 block of N Central Boulevard, criminal mischief. Door ding.
Reedsport
• 10:01 am, Highway 38 and mile post 15, natural disaster.
• 2:01 pm, 1200 block of Juniper Avenue, trespassing.
