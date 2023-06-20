The police blotter is a public record of incidents as reported by law-enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are innocent until proven guilty. The information printed is preliminary and subject to change. Prints every Tuesday in The World!
Monday 06/05:
North Bend
• 5:26 am, dead cat in the roadway, 2100 block of Harrison.
• 9:51 am, drinking unlicensed premises, 1500 block of Virginia.
• 11:15 am, juvenile problem, 2300 block of Pacific Street.
• 11:25 am, civil problem, 2100 block of Everett Avenue.
• 12:54 pm, located missing person, Highway 101 mile post 234.
• 5:37 pm, theft, 400 block of Newmark.
• 6:14 pm, civil problem, 3400 block of Chester Street.
• 6:29 pm, theft of bicycle, 2200 block of Meade Avenue.
• 8:54 pm, disorderly conduct, 1500 block Sherman Avenue.
• 11:40 pm, 19 year old male cited for driving while suspended, Newmark and Ken Ware.
Coos Bay
• 7:39 am, 72 year old female transported to Coos County jail, 200 block of N Broadway Street.
• 8:12 am, theft, 1700 block of Thompson Road.
• 8:18 am, damage city property, Bunkerhill.
• 8:42 am, 47 year old male cited for unlawful camping and unlicensed dog, 4th and Anderson.
• 10:41 am, theft from vehicle, 600 block of S 11th Street.
• 12:10 pm, missing person, 1900 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 1:45 pm, dog complaint, 700 block of S Cammann Street.
• 3:23 pm, 47 year old male transported to Coos County jail on two counts theft II and felon in possession of restricted weapon, 500 block of S 4th Street.
• 3:44 pm, criminal mischief, 400 block of S Marple Street.
• 4:48 pm, female subject transported to Coos County jail on warrants, 100 block of S 3rd St.
• 9:09 pm, located stolen property, 300 block of State Street.
• 9:36 pm, threats, 400 block of Hall Avenue.
• 10:03 pm, civil problem, 100 block of S 2nd Street.
• 11:26 pm, 32 year old female arrested by Tillamook Police on warrant, 200 block of Madrona Avenue.
Coquille
• 10:50 am, disorderly conduct, 50 block of E 1st Street.
• 1:14 pm, illegal camping, Highway 42.
• 4:01 pm, disorderly conduct, 1st and Central.
• 6:29 pm, disorderly conduct, 3rd and Central.
Reedsport
• 10:35 am, theft, First Interstate Bank.
• 3:49 pm, disturbance, 2400 block of Arthur Drive.
• 5:55 pm, missing person, Fir Grove Motel.
• 8:41 pm, harassment, 1800 block of Elm Ave.
Tuesday 06/06:
North Bend
• 3:38 am, request cover/assist Coos County Sheriff Officer, 92300 block of Cape Arago Hwy.
• 11:15 am, unlawful entry into motor vehicle, 3400 block of Pine St.
• 1:35 pm, disorderly conduct, 1500 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 3:13 pm, dispute, 3700 block of Stanton Avenue.
• 3:27 pm, disorderly conduct, 2600 block of Broadway Avenue.
• 5:40 pm, unlawful entry into motor vehicle, 2100 block of Union Street.
• 6:20 pm, dispute, 1300 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 7:17 pm, disorderly conduct, 1700 block of Virginia Avenue.
Coos Bay
• 3:22 am, 46 year old male cited for driving while suspended, Cape Arago and Washington.
• 6:09 am, male subject arrested by Corvallis on Coos Bay warrant, 100 block of NW 5th Street.
• 7:23 am, criminal mischief, 100 block of N Schoneman Street.
• 7:27 am, 33 year old female transported to Coos County jail on warrant, 200 block of N Baxter Street.
• 10:19 am, 22 year old female cited result of vehicle fire, Thomas and LaClair.
• 10:57 am, theft from vehicle, 100 block of Central Avenue.
• 2:38 pm, 19 year old male transported to Coos County jail on theft III, 1000 block of S 1st Street.
• 3:44 pm, hit and run accident, 500 block of Central Avenue.
• 4:15 pm, criminal mischief, 500 block of S Empire Boulevard.
• 6:36 pm, lost wallet and fraudulent charges on debit card, 2000 block of Newmark Ave.
• 7:39 pm, criminal mischief, Newmark and Schoneman.
• 8:20 pm, criminal mischief to vehicles, 200 block of Student Way.
• 9:20 pm, loud noise, 400 block of 4th Avenue.
• 9:09 pm, located missing person, Bunkerhill Area.
• 11:00 pm, harassment, 700 block of Koos Bay Boulevard.
• 11:02 pm, dispute, 1600 block of Newmark Avenue.
Coquille
• 6:00 am, disorderly conduct, 200 block of N Baxter Street.
• 8:00 am, dispute, 600 block of W Central Avenue.
Reedsport
• 7:04 am, theft, 600 block of Masters Way.
• 3:10 pm, animal problem, Joe’s Plumbing.
• 3:59 pm, juvenile problem, Barrone Park.
Wednesday 06/07:
North Bend
• 12:34 am, loud noise complaint, chip pile.
• 7:09 am, dispute, 1700 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 10:07 am, civil problem, 3100 block of Pine Street.
• 2:38 pm, recovered stolen property, 3600 block of Broadway Ave.
• 3:43 pm, domestic harassment, 3500 block of Broadway Avenue.
• 5:35 pm, violation of restraining order, 3200 block of Tremont Ave.
• 9:32 pm, intoxicated subject, 800 block of California Avenue.
Coos Bay
• 1:04 am, barking dog, 700 block of F Street.
• 1:26 am, 49 year old male transported to Coos County jail on warrant, Cammann and Newmark.
• 5:31 am, 35 year old male cited on criminal trespass II and resisting arrest, 1100 block of Tideview Terrace.
• 6:15 am, disorderly conduct, 200 block of E Johnson Avenue.
• 7:26 am, dispute, 500 block of Central Avenue.
• 8:23 am, criminal mischief, 1400 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 8:37 am, 39 year old female cited for driving while suspended, 400 block of Madison Street.
• 8:44 am, recovered stolen vehicle, 200 block of N Baxter Street.
• 9:51 am, 32 year old female served on two warrants, 1300 block of Airport Lane.
• 12:22 pm, disorderly conduct, Broadway and Central.
• 2:38 pm, 50 year old male cited for driving while suspended, Broadway Street and Elrod Avenue.
• 3:05 pm, 41 year old male lodged Coos County jail on warrants, Bayshore and Ivy.
• 4:21 pm, disorderly conduct, 1300 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 7:27 pm, dispute, 1600 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 9:11 pm, 42 year old female cited for driving while suspended, 200 block of E Johnson Avenue.
• 9:35 pm, dead deer in the roadway, E Anderson Avenue and S Bayshore Drive.
• 10:10 pm, loud music, 1000 block of W Ingersoll Avenue.
Coquille
• 11:44 am, civil problem, 200 block of W Highway 42.
• 2:58 pm, 39 year old male transported to Coos County jail on warrant, 800 block of N Central Boulevard.
• 5:10 pm, 69 year old in custody on warrant, 29800 Ellensburg Ave.
• 8:13 pm, dispute, N Central Boulevard.
• 8:19 pm, dog at large, W 10th Street and N Knott Street.
Reedsport
• 12:59 am, disturbance, Reedsport Lanes.
• 5:04 am, disturbance, Best Budget Inn.
• 10:57 am, juvenile problem, Reedsport Community Charter School.
• 3:35 pm, fraud, Reedsport Police Department.
• 4:43 pm, animal problem, 900 block of Fern Place.
