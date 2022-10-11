The police blotter is a public record of incidents as reported by law-enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are innocent until proven guilty. The information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
Friday 9/30/2022:
North Bend
1:26 am, intoxicated subject, Broadway north of EZ Mart.
1:37 am, burglary, 1800 block of Maple Street.
1:44 am, dispute, Washington and Harrison.
7:15 am, disorderly conduct, 14th and Pine.
7:20 am, unlawful entry into motor vehicle, 1700 block of Waite Street.
9:35 am, phone harassment, 2000 block of Lincoln Street.
9:49 am, threats, 2300 block of Pacific Street.
12:29 pm, threats, 17th and Broadway.
12:59 pm, unlawful entry into motor vehicle, 3200 block of Tremont Avenue.
4:45 pm, theft of money, 3200 block of Tremont Avenue.
7:55 pm, 65 year old male cited on Coos Bay Police warrant, 1600 block of Virginia Avenue.
10:59 pm, disorderly conduct, Virginia and Meade.
11:07 pm, threats, 1800 block of Qaxas Street.
Coos Bay
2:34 am, dispute, 1000 block of Newmark Avenue.
9:16 am, harassment, 400 block of Johannesen Avenue.
12:16 pm, disorderly conduct, 1500 block of Newmark Avenue.
12:46 pm, disorderly conduct, 300 block of S Broadway Street.
2:44 pm, disorderly conduct, 100 block of S Schoneman Street.
3:11 pm, dispute, Empire Lakes.
3:17 pm, indecent exposure, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
3:21 pm, neighbor dispute, 700 block of John Avenue.
3:28 pm, 31 year old male lodged at Coos County jail on Coos Bay Police warrant, Coos County Sheriff.
4:00 pm, disorderly male with knife, S Marple and Johnannesen.
4:14 pm, burglary and theft of tools, 300 block of N 2nd Court.
4:20 pm, juvenile problem, Women’s Imaging Center.
4:22 pm, dispute, under Ross Inlet Bridge.
6:14 pm, theft from vehicle, 1700 block of Southwest Boulevard.
7:55 pm, 41 year old female, 21 year old male, 18 year old female cited for theft III and 23 year old male charged with theft III, violation of restraining order and transported to Coos County jail, 90900 block of Matthew Lane.
9:43 pm, harassment, 300 block of S Wasson Street.
11:22 pm, 27 year old male arrested and transported to Coos County jail on Coos County Sheriff warrant, S Broadway and Hall.
Coquille
2:18 pm, dispute, 400 block of N Central Boulevard.
3:45 pm, 25 year old male cited on Coquille Police warrant, N Cedar and W 5th.
4:13 pm, dispute, 50 block of W Highway 42.
8:04 pm, dispute, 1200 block of N Dean Street.
8:44 pm, harassment, 800 block of S 1st Avenue.
Reedsport
2:36 pm, disturbance, 2700 block of Frontage Road.
2:42 pm, restraining order violation, 2600 block of Frontage Road.
4:24 pm, civil dispute, 300 block of Elm Avenue.
11:39 pm, animal problem, RV Masters of Oregon.
Saturday 10/1/2022:
North Bend
12:38 am, runaway juvenile, 1900 block of Lincoln Street.
1:09 am, stolen travel trailer, 1900 block of Ash Street.
1:54 am, loud music, 2600 block of State Street.
2:18 am, loud noise complaint, 1500 block of Monroe Avenue.
12:38 pm, 27 year old male cited on North Bend Police warrant, 2000 block of Broadway.
3:24 pm, disorderly conduct, 1700 block of Sherman Avenue.
3:33 pm, dispute, 3100 block of Broadway Avenue.
3:48 pm, 31 year old male transported to Coos County jail on a Coos Bay Police warrant and five Coos County Sheriff warrants, Broadway and Wall.
4:14 pm, neighbor dispute, 2400 block of Broadway Avenue.
6:47 pm, disorderly conduct, 2200 block of Newmark Street.
7:42 pm, prowler, Oregon and Brussells.
Coos Bay
12:27 am, criminal mischief to vehicle, 700 block of S Broadway Street.
12:34 am, 38 year old male cited on DUII, reckless driving and speed, 3200 block of Tremont Avenue.
1:14 am, 38 year old male arrested and transported Coos County jail for unlawful use of motor vehicle, Ocean and LaClair.
1:57 am, theft of bike, 1200 block of Ocean Boulevard.
5:46 am, burglary, 1200 block of Newmark Avenue.
7:35 am, unlawful entry into motor vehicle, 1200 block of Dakota Avenue.
10:12 am, 34 year old male cited for criminal trespass II, 700 block of S Broadway Street.
11:45 am, 42 year old male transported to Coos County jail on fail to register as a sex offender, N Schoneman and Harris.
12:13 pm, animal complaint, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
1:34 pm, dispute, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
2:04 pm, 26 year old cited for driving while suspended, Ocean Boulevard and N 19th Street.
2:33 pm, theft, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
3:36 pm, dispute/restraining order service, 200 block of S Schoneman Street.
4:22 pm, dispute, S 4th Street and Elrod Avenue.
4:25 pm, harassment, Lakeshore Drive.
8:23 pm, dispute, 300 block of N Morrison Street.
11:00 pm, threats/harassment, 1000 block of Newmark Avenue.
11:21 pm, 30 year old female cited for driving while suspended, Kruse and Broadway.
11:22 pm, burglary, 1200 block of Ingersoll Avenue.
11:48 pm, loud party, 200 block of S Schoneman Street.
Coquille
12:56 am, unauthorized use of motor vehicle, 200 block of S Folsom Court.
6:04 am, civil problem, 40 block of S Cedar Street.
12:59 pm, criminal trespass, 400 block of Highway 42.
3:08 pm, juvenile problem, 5th Street and Elliott Street.
10:00 pm, disorderly conduct, N Central Boulevard.
10:22 pm, dog bark, Johnson Street.
Reedsport
12:18 am, domestic disturbance, 800 block of Myrtle Avenue.
1:13 am, trespassing, 7-Eleven.
11:15 am, animal problem, Reedsport K9 Shelter.
Sunday 10/2/2022:
North Bend
3:20 am, criminal mischief, 2600 block of Broadway Avenue.
9:43 am, dispute, 2200 block of McPherson Street.
3:50 pm, dispute, Union and Connecticut.
7:25 pm, 68 year old male cited on Clackamas County Sheriff warrant, 3300 block of Broadway Avenue.
9:04 pm, custodial interference, 2200 block of Marion Street.
9:38 pm, disorderly conduct, 1400 block of Sherman Avenue.
11:22 pm, criminal mischief, Union and Virginia.
Coos Bay
12:09 am, 24 year old male cited for DUII, Highway 101 and Harriet.
1:15 am, 25 year old male cited for driving while suspended, Newport and Flanagan.
2:23 am, 38 year old male cited on a warrant, Bayshore and Myrtle.
2:30 am, 33 year old female cited for driving while suspended, Highway 101 and Stanton.
4:13 am, 52 year old male cited for driving while suspended, Marple and Noble.
11:00 am, 33 year old male cited for criminal trespass II, PCS meth felony, felon in possession weapons, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
11:01 am, 42 year old male cited for criminal trespass II, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
11:13 am, threats, 1800 block of Thomas Avenue.
12:01 pm, 43 year old male cited for fail to register as a sex offender, marsh behind Millicoma.
12:39 pm, restraining order violation, 200 block of S Schoneman Street.
2:24 pm, theft of fuel, 600 block of S Marple Street.
7:53 pm, 32 year old male cited for driving while suspended, Morrison and Newmark.
8:55 pm, 25 year old male cited for driving while suspended, Cammann and Newmark.
9:15 pm, 57 year old male cited for driving while suspended, Newmark and Morrison.
9:18 pm, 56 year old cited for driving while suspended, Pacific and Madison.
10:01 pm, threats, 300 block of N Wall Street.
10:26 pm, 31 year old female cited for driving while suspended, Morrison and Newmark.
11:11 pm, 37 year old male cited on Coos County Sheriff warrant, Lockhart and 2nd.
11:18 pm, 22 year old female cited for elude on foot, 700 block of S 2nd.
11:35 pm, disorderly conduct, 200 block of E Johnson Avenue.
11:57 pm, 29 year old male cited for DUII, .09% BAC.
Coquille
11:03 am, criminal trespass, 100 N Vernon Street.
12:28 pm, criminal trespass, 200 block of W Highway 42
Monday, 10/3/2022:
North Bend
12:22 am, 34 year old male cited on three North Bend Police warrant, 500 block of Liberty Street, Salem Police.
3:09 am, 20 year old female and 38 year old male cited for driving while suspended, 1900 block of Virginia Avenue.
6:02 am, loud music, 2000 block of Johnson Street.
10:21 am, counterfeit money, 1800 block of Newmark Street.
1:26 pm, disorderly conduct, Pony Village Mall.
1:52 pm, disorderly conduct, California Street.
1:56 pm, harassment, 3100 block of Pine Street.
3:54 pm, disorderly conduct, 3300 block of Broadway Avenue.
5:07 pm, dispute, 2200 block of McPherson.
5:19 pm, recovered stolen vehicle, 2400 block of Marion Avenue.
6:00 pm, 27 year old male cited for criminal trespass II, 1700 block of Virginia Avenue.
Coos Bay
1:28 am, 24 year old female arrested on two Coos Bay warrants, 100 block of N 4th Street, Reedsport Police.
5:42 am, 26 year old male cited for driving while suspended, Bayshore and Koos Bay Boulevard.
8:08 am, burglary, 1600 block of Ocean Boulevard.
9:00 am, dispute, N 10th Street and W Commercial Avenue.
9:17 am, stolen vehicle, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
10:26 am, theft, 100 block of Central Avenue.
10:35 am, 34 year old female cited on Coos Bay Police warrant, 29800 Ellensberg Avenue, Curry County Sheriff.
11:26 am, fraud, 400 block of S Morrison.
11:27 am, indecent exposure, Highway 101 and N City Limits.
12:14 pm, 56 year old male transported to Reedsport jail on a Coos Bay Police warrant and an Oregon State Parole Board warrant, Juniper Avenue and Cottonwood.
1:17 pm, dispute, 400 block of S Cammann Street.
1:32 pm, burglary, 1200 block of Newmark Avenue.
1:57 pm, 34 year old male cited for resisting arrest and disorderly conduct II, 700 block of Broadway Street.
4:31 pm, disorderly conduct, 1100 block of Newmark Avenue.
4:51 pm, recovered stolen vehicle/44 year old female transported to Coos County jail, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
6:48 pm, theft, 1200 block of Thompson Road.
8:11 pm, dispute, 1900 block of Juniper Avenue.
9:42 pm, disorderly conduct, F Street.
10:01 pm, 34 year old male cited for driving while suspended, Newport Avenue and Abel Insurance.
11:54 pm, 49 year old male cited for driving while suspended, Lakeshore and Seagate.
Coquille
3:03 pm, theft from vehicle, 30 block of N Baxter Street.
3:38 pm, theft of mail, N Vernon Street.
5:00 pm, disturbance, 1000 block of N Cedar Point Road.
9:08 pm, violation of restraining order, 600 block of E 5th Street.
