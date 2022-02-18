The police blotter is a public record of incidents as reported by law-enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are innocent until proven guilty. The information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
Friday, 2/11/2022:
North Bend
• At 12:05 pm, police responded to the location of Broadway and 12th after report of non-injury accident.
• At 12:54 pm, police responded to the 3600 block of Broadway Avenue after report of subjects coming on property and dumping their grey water.
• At 1:39 pm, police responded to the location of Wall and Broadway after report of vehicle fire.
• At 8:44 pm, police responded to the location of 16th and Pine Street after report of two dogs running at large. Owners reunited with dogs.
• At 11:14 pm, police responded to the location of Newmark and Ash. A 34 year old male was cited.
Coos Bay
• At 3:27 am, police responded to the 400 block of 13th Avenue after report of a recovered stolen vehicle. A 20 year old male was charged and transported to Coos County Jail.
• At 10:35 am, police responded to the 1000 block of S 2nd Street after report of subject trespassing at location.
• At 11:08 am, police responded to the 1500 block of Newmark Ave after caller reported victim of online scam/possible ID theft.
• At 11:38 am, police responded to the 500 block of Central Avenue after report of criminal trespassing. A 38 year old male was charged and lodged at Coos County jail.
• At 1:25 pm, police responded to the 300 block of S 2nd Street after report of subject menacing and trying to intimidate customers and employees.
• At 5:24 pm, police responded to the location of Newmark and Schoneman after report of non-injury accident.
• At 7:24 pm, police responded to the 600 block of S Cammann Street after caller reported theft of packages.
Coquille
• At 4 pm, police assisted outside agency in the 800 block of N Adams Street. A wanted subject was transported to Coos County jail.
Reedsport
• At 7:12 am, police responded to the location of the Waterfront Restaurant and Lounge after report of suspicious activity.
• At 11:58 pm, police responded to the 700 block of Greenwood Avenue after caller reported harassing phone calls.
Saturday, 2/12/2022:
North Bend
• At 11:55 am, police responded to the 3200 block of Tremont Avenue after report of criminal trespassing. A 46 year old male was cited.
• At 2:23 pm, police responded to the 2600 block of 11th Street after report of possible attempted burglary.
Coos Bay
• At 1:40 am, police conducted a warrant service at the location of W Park Roadway Tennis Court. A 50 year old male was cited.
• At 3:01 am, police responded to the 1000 Newmark Avenue after caller reported shoplifting just occurred.
• At 6:52 am, police conducted a warrant service at the 800 block of S 2nd Street. A 34 year old female was arrested.
• At 8:47 am, police responded to the 600 block of Filbert Avenue after caller reported unlawful entry of motorhome, theft of tools and miscellaneous camping equipment.
• At 1:11 pm, police responded to the 200 block of Holland Street after report of subject with machete fighting with another subject. A 50 year old male was charged and transported to Coos County jail.
• At 4:51 pm, police responded to the 800 block of Newmark after report of transients harassing customers.
• At 5:38 pm, police conducted a warrant service at the 700 block of 9th Avenue. A 31 year old female was cited.
• At 10:42 pm, police conducted a warrant service at the location of 6th Avenue and Olive Barber Road. A 42 year old male was cited.
Coquille
• At 12:42 pm, police responded to the location of 200 W Highway 42 after report of drinking on unlicensed premises. A 38 year old male was cited.
• At 1:41 pm, police responded to the 200 block of Highway 42 after report of subject throwing items at vehicles.
• At 2:38 pm, police responded to the 200 block of Highway 42 after report of criminal trespassing. A 38 year old male was charged and lodged at Coos County jail.
Reedsport
• At 2:14 am, police responded to the location of Tides Inn Bar and Grill after report of trespassing.
• At 2:41 pm, police responded to the 1100 block of Ranch Road after report of hit and run.
• At 4:47 pm, police responded to the Riverbend Mobile Resort after report of suspicious activity.
Sunday, 2/13/2022:
North Bend
• At 7:06 am, police responded to the 3200 block of Tremont Avenue after caller reported theft of a credit card.
• At 11:35 am, police responded to the 900 block of Newmark Street after caller reported theft of item from shed.
• At 2:47 pm, police responded to the location of Newmark and Broadway after report of domestic harassment. A 30 year old female was charged and lodged in Coos County jail.
Coos Bay
• At 12:27 am, police responded to the 1800 block of Ocean Boulevard after caller reported homeless female walked out with merchandise. A 28 year old female was charged and transported to Coos County jail.
• At 2:44 am, police responded to the 1200 block of Park Avenue after caller reported possible prowler and noise outside.
• At 8:43 am, police responded to the 1300 block of Central Avenue after caller reported burglary to residence and tools stolen.
• At 9:05 am, police responded to the 300 block of S 5th Street after report of burglary. A 24 year old male was charged and lodged at Coos County jail.
• At 2:18 pm, police responded to the location of N Cammann Street after caller reported theft of firearm from vehicle.
• At 4:17 pm, police responded to the 2000 block of Newmark after report of criminal trespassing. A 31 year old male was cited.
Coquille
• At 2:36 pm, police responded to the 1000 block of N Collier after report of criminal trespassing.
Reedsport
• At 1:13 pm, police responded to the 2600 block of Ridgeway Court after report of ordinance violation.
• At 7:22 pm, police responded to the 600 block of Evergreen Loop after report of suspicious activity.
