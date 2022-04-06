Police Blotter

Tuesday, 3/29/2022:

 

North Bend

At 1:25 am, 1300 block of Virginia Avenue, police responded after report of disorderly conduct.  Subject in the roadway.

At 11:37 am, 1700 block of Virginia Avenue, police responded after report of criminal trespass.  Known subject caught stealing, want them trespassed from the property.

At 5:40 pm, 2300 block of Pony Creek Road, police responded after caller reported theft of mail.  Damage to mailbox, mail taken.

At 8:14 pm, Commercial Avenue and Fir Street, police responded after caller reported was just threatened by unknown subject.

At 9:06 pm, Broadway and Virginia, police responded after report of disorderly conduct.  Subject yelling at cars and walking into traffic.

At 9:12 pm, Broadway and Virginia, police responded after another report from nearby resident of subject in the area being disruptive.

 

Coos Bay

At 8:53 am, Empire Lakes John Topits Park, police responded after report of illegal dumping.  Portable bathrooms knocked over.

At 11:05 am, Broadway and Anderson, report of two vehicle motor vehicle accident.  Non-injury, did own information exchange, no response needed.

At 11:51 am, 700 block of Edwards Avenue, police responded after caller reported theft of items from yard.

At 2:46 pm, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue, police responded after report of criminal trespass.  A 21 year old male and a 42 year old male were cited in lieu of custody.

At 2:57 pm, 200 block of E Johnson Avenue, police responded after report of criminal trespass.  Subject drinking alcohol on property, want him trespassed.

At 3:27 pm, Mingus Park, police responded after report of illegal camping.  Ongoing issue with subjects camping in the park.

At 3:39 pm, 100 block of N Cammann Street, police responded after report of criminal trespass and conducted a warrant service.  A 24 year old male was cited in lieu of custody.

Coquille

At 10:32 am, 400 block of N Central Boulevard, police responded after report of theft.

 

Reedsport

At 3:25 pm, 900 block of Greenwood, police responded after report of an animal problem.

At 7:39 pm, 300 block of Winchester Avenue, police responded after report of theft.

At 7:57 pm, Safeway, police responded after report of fraud.

 

Wednesday, 3/30/2022:

 

North Bend

At 4:10 am, 2000 block of McPherson Avenue, police responded after report of theft from vehicle.

At 9:01 am, 2300 block of Pony Creek Road, police responded after report of mail theft.

 

Coos Bay

At 12:10 am, 13th and Idaho, police conducted a traffic stop.  A 34 year old female was cited.

At 12:25 am, Newport and Ellen, police conducted a traffic stop.  A 49 year old male was cited.

At 4:55 am, Broadway and Ingersoll, police responded to assist on medical call that resulted in violation of restraining order.  A 54 year old male was arrested and transported to Coos County jail.

At 8:32 am, 500 block of Central Avenue, police conducted a warrant service.  A 54 year old female was cited in lieu of custody.

At 9:30 am, N 10th Street and W Commercial Avenue, police responded after report of graffiti calls.

At 11:54 am, 3100 block of Ocean Boulevard, police conducted a traffic stop.  A 45 year old male was cited.

At 7:27 pm, 200 block of E Johnson, police conducted a traffic stop.  A 36 year old was cited.

At 8:10 pm, Park and Broadway, police conducted a traffic stop.  A 45 year old male was cited.

At 8:31 pm, Newmark near Walmart, police responded after report of disorderly conduct.  Subject walking down the middle of the road the wrong way/against traffic at location.

At 8:56 pm, Newmark and Chester, police conducted a traffic stop.  A 41 year old female was cited.

At 9:00 pm, 6th and F, police conducted a traffic stop.  A 34 year old male was cited.

At 9:51 pm, 200 block of N Broadway Street, police responded after report of loud noise.  Possible fight on 7th floor.

At 10:43 pm, Coos Bay, state police conducted a traffic stop/warrant service.  A 34 year old female was cited.

At 11:55 pm, 300 block of S Broadway Street, police responded after report of unlawful entry into motor vehicle.  Subject breaking into truck at location.

 

Coquille

At 10:52 am, 200 block of E 3rd Street, police responded after report of disorderly conduct.

At 2:29 pm, 1200 block of Shelley Road, police responded after report of possible neighbor dispute.

