Police Blotter

Tuesday, 3/29/2022:
North Bend
At 1:25 am, 1300 block of Virginia Avenue, police responded after report of disorderly conduct. Subject in the roadway.
At 11:37 am, 1700 block of Virginia Avenue, police responded after report of criminal trespass. Known subject caught stealing, want them trespassed from the property.
At 5:40 pm, 2300 block of Pony Creek Road, police responded after caller reported theft of mail. Damage to mailbox, mail taken.
At 8:14 pm, Commercial Avenue and Fir Street, police responded after caller reported was just threatened by unknown subject.
At 9:06 pm, Broadway and Virginia, police responded after report of disorderly conduct. Subject yelling at cars and walking into traffic.
At 9:12 pm, Broadway and Virginia, police responded after another report from nearby resident of subject in the area being disruptive.
Coos Bay
At 8:53 am, Empire Lakes John Topits Park, police responded after report of illegal dumping. Portable bathrooms knocked over.
At 11:05 am, Broadway and Anderson, report of two vehicle motor vehicle accident. Non-injury, did own information exchange, no response needed.
At 11:51 am, 700 block of Edwards Avenue, police responded after caller reported theft of items from yard.
At 2:46 pm, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue, police responded after report of criminal trespass. A 21 year old male and a 42 year old male were cited in lieu of custody.
At 2:57 pm, 200 block of E Johnson Avenue, police responded after report of criminal trespass. Subject drinking alcohol on property, want him trespassed.
At 3:27 pm, Mingus Park, police responded after report of illegal camping. Ongoing issue with subjects camping in the park.
At 3:39 pm, 100 block of N Cammann Street, police responded after report of criminal trespass and conducted a warrant service. A 24 year old male was cited in lieu of custody.
Coquille
At 10:32 am, 400 block of N Central Boulevard, police responded after report of theft.
Reedsport
At 3:25 pm, 900 block of Greenwood, police responded after report of an animal problem.
At 7:39 pm, 300 block of Winchester Avenue, police responded after report of theft.
At 7:57 pm, Safeway, police responded after report of fraud.
Wednesday, 3/30/2022:
North Bend
At 4:10 am, 2000 block of McPherson Avenue, police responded after report of theft from vehicle.
At 9:01 am, 2300 block of Pony Creek Road, police responded after report of mail theft.
Coos Bay
At 12:10 am, 13th and Idaho, police conducted a traffic stop. A 34 year old female was cited.
At 12:25 am, Newport and Ellen, police conducted a traffic stop. A 49 year old male was cited.
At 4:55 am, Broadway and Ingersoll, police responded to assist on medical call that resulted in violation of restraining order. A 54 year old male was arrested and transported to Coos County jail.
At 8:32 am, 500 block of Central Avenue, police conducted a warrant service. A 54 year old female was cited in lieu of custody.
At 9:30 am, N 10th Street and W Commercial Avenue, police responded after report of graffiti calls.
At 11:54 am, 3100 block of Ocean Boulevard, police conducted a traffic stop. A 45 year old male was cited.
At 7:27 pm, 200 block of E Johnson, police conducted a traffic stop. A 36 year old was cited.
At 8:10 pm, Park and Broadway, police conducted a traffic stop. A 45 year old male was cited.
At 8:31 pm, Newmark near Walmart, police responded after report of disorderly conduct. Subject walking down the middle of the road the wrong way/against traffic at location.
At 8:56 pm, Newmark and Chester, police conducted a traffic stop. A 41 year old female was cited.
At 9:00 pm, 6th and F, police conducted a traffic stop. A 34 year old male was cited.
At 9:51 pm, 200 block of N Broadway Street, police responded after report of loud noise. Possible fight on 7th floor.
At 10:43 pm, Coos Bay, state police conducted a traffic stop/warrant service. A 34 year old female was cited.
At 11:55 pm, 300 block of S Broadway Street, police responded after report of unlawful entry into motor vehicle. Subject breaking into truck at location.
Coquille
At 10:52 am, 200 block of E 3rd Street, police responded after report of disorderly conduct.
At 2:29 pm, 1200 block of Shelley Road, police responded after report of possible neighbor dispute.
