The police blotter is a public record of incidents as reported by law-enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are innocent until proven guilty. The information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
Friday, 5/13/2022:
North Bend
4:18 am, 1900 block of Meade Avenue, report of criminal trespass which resulted in warrant service. A 32 year old male was cited.
4:21 am, 3200 block of Tremont Avenue, report of bike theft.
11:41 am, 1600 block of Meade Avenue, report of possible dispute. An 18 year old male was charged with harassment domestic, strangulation and transported to Coos County jail.
2:58 pm, Newmark and Broadway, report of traffic signal malfunction.
3:10 pm, Maine and Broadway, traffic stop. A 27 year old male was cited.
5:10 pm, 1200 block of Virginia Avenue, report of ID theft. Subjects in possession of stolen check.
Coos Bay
6:42 am, 700 block of N 10th Street, report of disorderly conduct. Subject bothering patron, possibly impaired.
7:30 am, 1500 block of Pennsylvania, report of mail theft.
8:15 am, 1900 block of Woodland Drive, report of fraud. Victim of phone scam, claiming to be border patrol.
8:37 am, 200 block of E Johnson Avenue, report of unlawful entry into motor vehicle. Vehicle entered and items taken.
9:49 am, 3111 Ocean Boulevard, report of attempt to pass counterfeit money.
10:58 am, 1000 block of W Ingersoll Avenue, report of assault.
11:10 am, Seagate Avenue, report of criminal trespass. A 52 year old male was charged with criminal trespass 2, offensive littering and transported to Coos County jail.
1:24 pm, Puerta Vista Drive, traffic stop. A 31 year old male was cited for driving while suspended.
4:26 pm, 1000 block of S 1st Street, report of hit and run accident. To parked vehicle.
4:44 pm, 100 block of S 9th Street, report of unauthorized use of motor vehicle. Stolen vehicle.
5:27 pm, 100 block of Hall Avenue, report of burglary. Entry into impound yard and items taken from a vehicle.
10:05 pm, 600 block of N Morrison Street, report of illegal fireworks. A 34 year old male was cited for possession of illegal fireworks.
11:26 pm, 1600 block of Minnesota Avenue, traffic stop which resulted in probation violation. A 46 year old female was charged with probation violation detainer and transported to jail. A 38 year old male was cited.
Coquille
9:23 am, Sanford Heights, report of suspicious conditions.
5:05 pm, 100 block of N Vernon Street, report of theft.
7:21 pm, 400 block of W 4th Street, report of dispute.
8:28 pm, Highway 101 and mile post 249, report of suspicious conditions.
Reedsport
2:19 am, 400 block of Camellia Court, report of domestic disturbance.
9:43 am, Highway 101 and mile post 213, report of animal problem.
1:29 pm, Recreation Station, report of civil dispute.
3:37 pm, 900 block of S Hill Drive, report of harassment.
4:36 pm, 1200 block of Hawthorne Avenue, report of fraud.
4:55 pm, RV Masters of Oregon, report of animal problem.
11:28 pm, Tides Inn Bar and Grill, report of animal problem.
Saturday, 5/14/2022:
North Bend
10:11 am, 400 block of Newmark Street, report of theft.
12:20 pm, Marion Street, report of littering. RV possible dumping sewage on street.
9:13 pm, 1400 block of Sherman Avenue, report of vicious dog.
9:19 pm, 1700 block of Hamilton Avenue, report of criminal mischief to vehicle.
9:32 pm, Kinney and Ash, report of prowler.
Coos Bay
8:09 am, 1100 block of Newmark Avenue, report of criminal trespass. Transients sleeping on back porch.
11:54 am, 200 block of E Johnson Avenue, report of criminal trespass which resulted in warrant service on a 58 year old male.
12:10 pm, Subway and S 1st Street, traffic stop. A 46 year old male was cited.
12:47 pm, Mingus Park, report of two in parking lot in a dispute.
2:59 pm, 1900 block of Newmark Avenue, report of attempted theft of gas.
3:49 pm, Newmark and Norman, traffic stop. A 24 year old male was cited.
4:06 pm, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue, report of criminal trespass. Two subjects trespassed from Walmart by loss prevention.
4:43 pm, 500 block of Newmark Avenue, report of criminal trespass. Subject refusing to leave bathroom. Subject was transported to Coos County jail.
6:17 pm, 2500 block of N 12th Street, report of dispute. A 26 year old male was charged with assault 4 and transported to Coos County jail.
11:52 pm, Bayshore Chevron, report of gas theft.
Coquille
8:16 pm, 400 block of N Central Boulevard, report of shoplifter. A 27 year old male was charged with theft 3 and criminal trespass 2.
Reedsport
2:12 pm, Safeway, report of disturbance.
9:36 am, 1700 block of Greenwood Avenue, report of runaway.
6:17 pm, 100 block of E Railroad Avenue, report of animal problem.
11:35 pm, 200 block of Ranch Road, report of a disturbance.
Sunday, 5/15/2022:
North Bend
12:54 am, 3200 block of Tremont Street, report of theft from vehicle.
7:43 am, 2300 block of Oregon Avenue, report of unlawful entry into motor vehicle.
3:35 pm, 1100 block of Virginia Avenue, report of fuel theft.
5:47 pm, 3400 block of Scott Court, report of violation of restraining order. A 37 year old male was charged with violation of restraining order, burglary I and probation violation; Subject was arrested and transported to Coos County jail.
6:37 pm, 1600 block of Virginia Avenue, report of disorderly conduct. A 41 year old subject was charged with burglary 2, two counts assault 4, disorderly conduct 2, and criminal trespass I. Subject transported to Coos County jail.
7:26 pm, 3600 block of Broadway Street, report of theft of mislaid property.
Coos Bay
7:43 am, 50 block of E Central Avenue, report of violation city code. A 52 year old male was cited for criminal trespass 2.
10:07 am, Morrison and Salmon, traffic stop. A 24 year old male was cited.
10:54 am, Newmark and Norman, warrant service. A 34 year old male was cited.
10:53 am, 1000 block of S 1st Street, report of theft of services.
1:03 pm, 5th and D, traffic stop. A 41 year old male was arrested for violation of restraining order and transported to Coos County jail.
2:41 pm, 800 block of S Empire Boulevard, report of animal complaint. Dog trapped on roof of residence.
5:43 pm, 7th and Marshfield Jr. High, report of dog at large. Dog running in roadway.
5:48 pm, Broadway behind Uhaul, traffic stop. A 19 year old female was cited for driving while suspended.
6:59 pm, 500 block of S 4th Street, report of criminal trespass. A 31 year old was cited for criminal trespass 2.
Coquille
10:53 am, 100 block of N Birch Street, report of illegal camping. A 27 year old male was cited.
11:25 am, 100 block of E 1st Street, report of criminal trespass/shoplifter. A 27 year old male was cited for theft 3.
11:43 am, 100 block of E 1st Street, arrest. A 59 year old male was transported to Coos County jail.
1:42 pm, 400 block of N Central Boulevard, report of shoplifter. A 54 year old female was cited for theft 3.
Reedsport
10:20 am, N 14th Street and Highway Avenue, report of juvenile problem.
10:30 pm, Edgewood Apartments, report of disorderly conduct
10:46 pm, 1500 block of Ranch Road, report of civil dispute.
11:17 pm, 7-Eleven, report of disturbance.
Monday, 5/16/2022:
North Bend
6:30 am, 1500 block of Union Avenue, report of utility trailer theft.
6:14 pm, 3200 block of Tremont Avenue, report of unlawful entry into motor vehicle. A female subject was cited.
6:38 pm, 700 block of Virginia Avenue, report of violation of restraining order. A 45 year old male was charged and transported to Coos County jail.
7:48 pm, 3200 block of Tremont Avenue, caller reported theft of bike parts.
9:37 pm, 2300 block of State Street, report of civil problem over laptop.
Coos Bay
5:39 am, 100 block of N Marple, report of unlawful entry into motor vehicle.
6:05 am, 100 block of D Street, report of line down.
7:29 am, Broadway and Ingersoll, traffic stop. An 18 year old male was cited.
9:52 am, west end Newmark Avenue, traffic stop/warrant service. A 51 year old female was cited for driving while suspended and driving uninsured.
1:57 pm, 700 S Broadway Street, report of criminal trespass. A 31 year old male was cited for criminal trespass 2.
3:55 pm, 1200 block of N Bayshore Drive, report of theft of demo phone. A 46 year old male was charged with theft I, theft II and transported to Coos County jail.
Coquille
12:41 pm, 600 block of E 2nd Street, report of criminal mischief. Side view mirror of vehicle damaged.
7:33 pm, 40 block of S Cedar Street, report of criminal trespass/prowler. A 46 year old male was charged with criminal trespass II, attempted theft II and transported to Coos County jail.
Reedsport
