The police blotter is a public record of incidents as reported by law-enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are innocent until proven guilty. The information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
Monday, 04/03:
North Bend
• 1:06 am, threats, 1900 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 1:11 pm, criminal mischief, 1800 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 3:59 pm, 29 year old male transported to Coos County jail on two counts menacing, two counts unlawful use of a weapon, criminal trespass II and disorderly conduct II, Newmark Street.
• 4:23 pm, theft, 1900 block of Meade Avenue.
• 6:07 pm, recovered stolen vehicle, 1300 block of Airport Lane.
Coos Bay
• 6:42 am, 53 year old male cited on warrant, 1400 block of N Bayshore Drive.
• 7:12 am, 29 year old male lodged at Coos County jail on criminal trespass I and theft II, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 10:05 am, civil problem, 100 block of N 14th Street.
• 10:24 am, 34 year old female cited for driving while suspended, 2nd Court.
• 10:30 am, disorderly conduct, 100 block of S 2nd Street.
• 2:04 pm, disorderly conduct, Newmark and S Wasson.
• 2:14 pm, unlawful entry into motor vehicle, 2000 block of Newmark Ave.
• 2:34 pm, juvenile problem, 1000 block of Augustine Street.
• 4:09 pm, 37 year old female cited for driving while suspended, S Wasson and Montgomery.
Coquille
• 9:09 am, theft from vehicle, 300 block of W Central Boulevard.
Tuesday, 04/04:
North Bend
• 8:08 am, loud vehicle, 2000 block of Meade Avenue.
• 8:31 am, unlawful entry into motor vehicle, 1000 block of Clark Street.
• 10:49 am, burglary, 2400 block of Montana Street.
• 11:15 am, juvenile problem, Pony Village Mall.
• 1:57 pm, juvenile problem, 1600 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 2:55 pm, theft, Highway 101 and Virginia Avenue.
• 2:58 pm, harassment, 2000 block of Lincoln Street.
• 3:13 pm, shoplifter, 1700 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 6:04 pm, animal at large, Broadway and 17th.
• 8:42 pm, shoplifter, 1600 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 11:32 pm, intoxicated subject, 1100 block of Lewis Street.
Coos Bay
• 7:25 am, 31 year old female cited for driving while suspended, Commercial and 2nd.
• 8:29 am, 49 year old male transported to Coos County jail on warrants, 700 block of 9th Avenue.
• 10:08 am, family dispute, 400 block of Ocean Boulevard.
• 10:13 am, shoplifter, 1000 block of S 1st Street.
• 10:37 am, family dispute, 400 block of Ocean Boulevard.
• 11:49 am, fraud, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 12:53 pm, fraud, 1500 block of Anderson Avenue.
• 1:54 pm, unauthorized use of motor vehicle, 700 block of S Broadway Street.
• 2:12 pm, 54 year old male cited for driving while suspended, Ocean and W Hills.
• 2:36 pm, barking dog, 900 block of Montgomery Avenue.
• 2:53 pm, 59 year old male lodged Lincoln County jail on warrant, 200 block of W Olive Street.
• 2:55 pm, fraud, 100 block of N 10th Street.
• 3:46 pm, located wanted subject, 500 block of Central Avenue.
• 3:57 pm, 35 year old female cited for driving while suspended, 8th Terrace and 10th.
• 4:30 pm, graffiti calls, E Anderson Avenue.
• 5:05 pm, 34 year old male cited for driving while suspended, 200 block of N Broadway Street.
• 5:17 pm, burglary, 1900 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 5:38 pm, juvenile problem, 200 block of S Schoneman Street.
• 8:10 pm, family dispute, 1400 block of Juniper Avenue.
• 8:32 pm, 29 year old female transported to Coos County jail on warrant, Newmark Avenue and Schoneman Street.
• 8:57 pm, 59 year old male transported to Reedsport jail by Oregon State Police on warrant, 1000 block of N Bayshore Drive.
• 9:24 pm, threats, 500 block of S 2nd Street.
• 11:42 pm, dispute, 400 block of Newmark Avenue.
Coquille
• 1:53 pm, threats, 90 block of E 1st Street.
Reedsport
• 7:47 am, animal problem, Highlands Baptist Church.
• 12:12 pm, trespassing, St Johns Church.
Wednesday, 04/05:
North Bend
• 12:49 am, loud noise, 3800 block of Buccaneer Lane.
• 9:59 am, civil problem, 2800 block of Oak Street.
• 10:33 am, 45 year old male transported to Coos County jail on criminal trespass II, 3200 block of Tremont Avenue.
• 11:16 am, criminal mischief, 400 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 12:07 pm, civil problem, 2700 block of Oak Street.
• 12:08 pm, burglary, 3700 block of Pacific Avenue.
• 1:53 pm, unauthorized use of motor vehicle, 1400 block of Sherman Avenue.
• 2:00 pm, threats, 2300 block of Pacific Street.
• 4:07 pm, family dispute, 15th and Pacific.
• 4:20 pm, civil problem, 3700 block of Pacific Street.
• 4:42 pm, animal at large, Sheridan and Tremont.
• 6:12 pm, civil problem, 800 block of California Avenue.
• 11:05 pm, 63 year old male cited on warrant, 1800 block of Sherman Avenue.
• 11:35 pm, disturbance, 2500 block of Liberty.
Coos Bay
• 9:15 am, criminal mischief, 100 block of W Kruse Avenue.
• 11:03 am, 62 year old male cited for driving while suspended, Wisconsin and S Empire.
• 11:40 am, juvenile problem, Laclair Street and Thomas Avenue.
• 1:21 pm, disorderly conduct, 1000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 1:42 pm, shoplifter, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 1:43 pm, shoplifter, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 4:28 pm, theft of purse, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 5:43 pm, harassment, 1300 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 6:31 pm, dog at large, 1000 block of Chicksee Drive.
• 9:29 pm, disorderly conduct, 3200 block of Ocean Boulevard.
• 9:51 pm, misuse of 911, Koos Bay and Thompson.
• 9:59 pm, 40 year old male cited for disorderly conduct II, 200 block of S Wall Street.
Coquille
• 1:13 pm, stalking, 1700 block of Shelley Road.
• 1:51 pm, runaway juvenile, 400 block of W 4th Street.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In