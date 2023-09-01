The police blotter is a public record of incidents as reported by law-enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are innocent until proven guilty. The information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
Thursday 08/17:
North Bend
• 1:48 am, 39 year old transported to Coos County jail on probation violation, 1900 block of Meade Avenue.
• 3:40 am, dispute, 2000 block of Marion Avenue.
• 5:16 am, harassment, 1500 block of Monroe Street.
• 10:22 am, threats, 2000 block of Inland Drive.
• 2:29 pm, theft, 1400 block of Airport Lane.
• 4:45 pm, dispute, 800 block of Vermont Street.
• 6:46 pm, 31 year old male transported to Coos County jail on warrant, 3000 block of Broadway Avenue.
• 10:45 pm, dispute, 2700 block of Sheridan Avenue.
Coos Bay
• 12:47 am, harassment, 100 block of North Schoneman Street.
• 8:18 am, dispute, 2200 block of Everett Avenue.
• 11:24 am, fraud, 1700 block of Minnesota Avenue.
• 12:40 pm, dispute, area of Newmark & Main.
• 4:38 pm, theft, 1000 block of Sanford Street.
• 8:10 pm, 32 year old female transported to Coos County jail on domestic harassment, 2500 block of Ocean Boulevard.
• 8:14 pm, family dispute, 800 block of Marshall Avenue.
• 8:34 pm, hit and run accident, 200 block of South Broadway Street.
• 11:22 pm, dispute, 200 block of South Schoneman Street.
Coquille
• 12:59 am, 33 year old female transported to Coos County jail on domestic harassment, 300 block of N Henry Street.
• 6:51 am, 45 year old female transported to Coos County jail on criminal trespass II, 200 block of West Highway 42.
• 11:45 am, dispute, 800 block of East 5th Street.
• 1:17 pm, harassment, 700 block of North Central Boulevard.
• 1:35 pm, unauthorized use of motor vehicle, 1200 block of Southeast 6th Avenue.
• 3:40 pm, 71 year old male transported to Coos County jail on disorderly conduct II and unlawful disposal of burning debris, 200 block of West Central Boulevard.
Reedsport
• 9:51 am, fire, area of Sparrow Park Road.
• 10:26 am, trespassing, Port of Umpqua.
• 11:33 am, hit and run, 900 block of Laurel Avenue.
• 1:30 pm, theft, 800 block of Myrtle Avenue.
• 4:04 pm, fraud, 500 block of Ranch Road.
• 11:49 pm, motor vehicle accident, 1400 block of Highway 101.
Friday 08/18:
Coos Bay
• 2:50 am, dispute, 300 block of South Wasson Street.
• 4:14 am, unlawful entry into motor vehicle, 200 block of North Cammann Street.
• 9:53 am, unauthorized use of motor vehicle, 300 block of South 8th Street.
• 11:51 am, disorderly conduct, area of Anderson and South 5th.
• 12:59 pm, harassment, 200 block of North Broadway Street.
• 2:48 pm, family dispute, 1600 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 3:53 pm, 31 year old male cited for fail to perform duties of a driver, area of 2nd & Johnson.
• 5:20 pm, dispute, area of Thomas and Laclair.
• 5:28 pm, disorderly conduct, area of Mingus Park.
• 7:17 pm, harassment, 1700 block of Thompson Road.
• 7:43 pm, theft, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 7:43 pm, theft, area of Newmark Avenue & Norman Street.
• 8:31 pm, 34 year old male transported to Coos County jail on warrant, 400 block of Elrod Street.
• 10:50 pm, dispute, 500 block of South Empire Street.
• 11:08 pm, harassment, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
Coquille
• 4:17 am, 45 year old female transported to Coos County jail on criminal trespass II and criminal mischief II, 100 block of East 1st Street.
• 6:49 am, female was transported to Coos County jail on burglary II, criminal mischief II and theft III, area of West 1st Street.
• 3:24 pm, 66 year old man cited for DUII, area of Highway 42.
• 6:07 pm, accident, area of Highway 42 Milepost 5.
• 7:54 pm, disorderly conduct, 100 block of East 1st Street.
• 10:02 pm, 30 year old male transported to Coos County jail on DUII and two counts reckless endangering, 500 block of East 9th Street.
Reedsport
• 12:55 am, domestic disturbance, 3300 block of Ridgeway Drive.
• 9:31 am, civil dispute, 900 block of Bellevue Drive.
• 12:26 pm, domestic disturbance, Holiday Mobile Home Park.
• 2:11 pm, disorderly conduct, 2900 block of Country Club Court.
• 4:45 pm, menacing, 2700 block of Ridgeway Drive.
Saturday 08/19:
North Bend
• 7:22 am, dispute, 3700 block of Pacific.
• 10:19 am, 37 year old female transported to Coos County jail on warrants, area of Thompson and Woodland.
• 11:31 am, theft, 3200 block of Tremont Avenue.
• 12:33 pm, dispute, 400 block of Oconnell Street.
• 3:26 pm, located wanted subject, Virginia Court Apts.
• 7:55 pm, dispute, 1700 block of Virginia Avneue.
• 8:35 pm, burglary, 2200 block of Meade Avenue.
Coos Bay
• 5:19 am, burglary, 800 block of Date Avenue.
• 6:33 am, 51 year old female transported to Coos County jail on criminal trespass II and disorderly conduct II, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 9:05 am, dispute, 900 block of East Street.
• 10:19 am, disorderly conduct, area of Thompson & Kinney.
• 10:43 am, 37 year old female transported to Coos County jail on warrant, 500 block of Central Avenue.
• 11:17 am probation violation, 1800 block of Thomas.
• 11:17 am, assault, area of Hull & Newmark Avenue.
• 12:04 pm, disorderly conduct, Area of John Topits Park.
• 12:45 pm, disorderly conduct, 100 block of Laclair Street.
• 1:05 pm, dispute, 900 block of North 9th Street.
• 4:05 pm, theft, 500 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 4:13 pm, theft of bike, 400 block of N Cammann Street.
• 4:27 pm, family dispute, 900 block of South 7th Street.
• 4:54 pm, disorderly conduct, 800 block of Central Avenue.
• 5:25 pm, neighbor dispute, 1100 block of S 10th Street.
• 5:28 pm, 36 year old male transported to Coos County jail on assault IV domestic, domestic strangulation and interfering with a 911 call, 900 block of South 7th Street.
• 7:38 pm, dispute, 400 block of Ocean Boulevard.
• 10:32 pm, dispute, 1900 block of Juniper Avenue.
Coquille
• 12:57 pm, harassment, 70 block of West Highway 42.
• 2:15 pm, neighbor dispute, 260 block of West 6th Street.
• 4:36 pm, dispute, 40 block of South Cedar Street.
• 6:30 pm, 82 year old man cited on criminal trespass II and unlawful harvest forest products, 61000 block of Family Four Road.
• 7:20 pm, disorderly conduct, Coquille Riverwalk.
• 8:01 pm, 42 year old male transported to Coos County jail on warrant, area of Highway 42 Milepost 9.
• 8:23 pm, 51 year old female transported to Coos County jail on theft III, 100 block of East 1st Street.
• 8:56 pm, 51 year old female transported to Coos County jail on criminal mischief III, disorderly conduct II and attempted unlawful entry into motor vehicle, 100 block of E 1st Street.
• 10:30 pm, disorderly conduct, 50 block of West Highway 42.
• 10:40 pm, disorderly conduct, 200 block of West Highway 42.
Reedsport
• 7:15 am, fraud, Reedsport Police Department.
• 8:19 am, motor vehicle accident, 3400 block of Salmon Harbor Drive.
• 8:32 pm, harassment, Reedsport Police Department.
Sunday 08/20:
North Bend
• 1:11 am, missing person, 2200 block of Ohio Street.
• 1:52 am, criminal mischief, 2200 block of Pony Creek Road.
• 2:04 am, dispute, Sherman and Virginia.
• 11:41 am, disorderly conduct, 1500 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 12:56 pm, disorderly conduct, 1800 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 3:07 pm, harassment, 2600 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 3:49 pm, dispute, area of Marion and Virginia.
• 4:01 pm, disorderly conduct, 1700 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 5:49 pm, 47 year old male transported to Coos County jail on disorderly conduct II, 1300 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 7:01 pm, shots fired, area of Authur and Colorado.
• 9:31 pm, dispute, 2000 block of Marion Street.
• 9:54 pm, disorderly conduct, 3200 block of Tremont Avenue.
• 11:04 pm, hit and run, 1900 block of Sherman Avenue.
Coos Bay
• 7:21 am, theft of services, area of East Anderson Avenue and Bayshore Drive.
• 7:25 am, 45 year old male transported to Coos County jail on warrant, 1000 block of Evans Boulevard.
• 8:42 am, 43 year old male transported to Coos County jail on warrant, 200 block of West Central Avenue.
• 10:24 am, 39 year old female cited for criminal trespass II, 1000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 12:05 pm, criminal mischief, 800 block of S 2nd Street.
• 1:00 pm, criminal mischief, 1600 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 1:41 pm, theft of wallet, 1900 block of Juniper Avenue.
• 2:06 pm, 57 year old male transported to Coos County jail on assault III and probation violation, 1200 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 3:00 pm, theft of mail, 4th and Commercial.
• 3:04 pm, disorderly conduct, 1200 block of North Bayshore Drive.
• 3:10 pm, harassment, 1000 block of Evans Boulevard.
• 3:15 pm, hit and run, 500 block of North Marple.
• 3:50 pm, theft of mail, 300 block of 6th Avenue.
• 4:00 pm, dispute, area of 6th Avenue and Pepsi.
• 4:47 pm, menacing, area of E and 9th.
• 5:00 pm, 43 year old male transported to Coos County jail on warrant, 900 block of E Street.
• 5:52 pm, theft, 700 block of South Empire Boulevard.
• 8:40 pm, dispute, 1400 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 11:17 pm, 36 year old male transported to Coos County jail on warrant, area of South 1st Street & Johnson Avenue.
Coquille
• 1:36 am, 51 year old female transported to Coos County jail on criminal trespass II, 200 block of West Highway 42.
• 9:42 am, 37 year old female transported to Coos County jail on criminal trespass II and criminal mischief II, 20 block of South Dean Street.
• 2:09 pm, theft, 96000 block of Highway 42 South.
• 4:45 pm, disorderly conduct, 50 block of West Highway 42.
• 4:55 pm, disorderly conduct, 40 block of East Highway 42 Street.
