COQUILLE — Volunteers from various organizations took to the streets in Coquille on Tuesday to kick off Coos County’s involvement in the nationwide Point in Time Count.
The count is designed to keep track of homeless populations throughout the country in order to determine what sort of state and federal support local organizations that provided assistance to homeless folks can get.
Over the next couple of days, volunteer groups will be taking count all over the county. Coquille happened to be first.
Wednesday, Jan. 30 will be the largest effort in the county as the count will be stationed in both Coos Bay and North Bend. Aside from groups walking around approaching people on the streets, there will be stations in front of the Coos Bay Library, the North Bend Library, the Nancy Devereux Center, and the Coos Bay boardwalk. Charleston is also included in Wednesday’s count coverage area.
On Thursday, the Mrytle Point and Bandon areas will take part in the count.
In Coquille, a group from Oregon Coast Community Action manned the station at Bear Cupboard Food Bank.
“We’ve got a couple of people walking around town and going to different spots like parks and different places that people frequent,” PIT count volunteer from ORCCA Monique Vasquez said. “We’ve had a couple people so far, mainly people with large families.”
Vasquez said that she suspects numbers in Coquille to be similar to what they were last year.
Folks who show up for the count are offered a free meal and some staple items like toothbrushes, shampoo, a back pack, a p38 can opener and a flashlight.
“We’ve got sandwiches and dog food," Vasquez said. "Then we’ve got backpacks with stuff in them. It helps that we’re at the food bank because, because they can just move on to the next resource."
PIT counts are done in January because it’s the coldest time of the year and most homeless folks will make their way to shelters if they’re able.
The count forms are anonymous, requiring the person to give only their first initial of their first name and the first three letters of their last name. Then the person is asked a number of questions about their living situation, how they became homeless, and reasons why they have had trouble maintaining housing.