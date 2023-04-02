North Bend Public Library

On Saturday, April 15 at 1 p.m. the North Bend Public Library, in partnership with Airlie Press, will be hosting a poetry reading entitled “Airlie Press Presents: Poetry from the Pacific Northwest.” The reading will feature PNW poets Carey Taylor, Kelly Terwilliger, and Connie Soper who will share selections from their latest works.

Carey Taylor is the author of The Lure of Impermanence. She is a Pushcart Prize nominee and winner of the 2022 Neahkahnie Mountain Poetry Prize for her poem “Birthday Fires.” Carey currently lives in Portland, Oregon, but as a child, she lived at the Coos Bay Lifeboat Station in Charleston, Oregon. She has said that the years she spent on the Oregon coast were instrumental in instilling in her a sense of place, which is a theme that frequently appears in much of her poetry.

