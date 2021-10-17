During the springtime, Coos Art Museum hosted a virtual community event, the public was invited to share -through the format of haiku poetry – their perceptions of everyday life during the pandemic.
The museum received more 75 submissions. These poems were displayed for public viewing from April 16 – June 26.
A commemorative publication including all submitted haiku has been published and is now available to the public. The cost is $10. All proceeds go towards the operating expenses of the museum.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In