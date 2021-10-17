Coos Art Museum

The Coos Art Museum in Coos Bay

 Contributed photo

During the springtime, Coos Art Museum hosted a virtual community event, the public was invited to share -through the format of haiku poetry – their perceptions of everyday life during the pandemic.

The museum received more 75 submissions. These poems were displayed for public viewing from April 16 – June 26.

A commemorative publication including all submitted haiku has been published and is now available to the public. The cost is $10. All proceeds go towards the operating expenses of the museum.

