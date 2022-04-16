At 6 p.m., Tuesday, April 26, Oregon Poet Laureate Anis Mojgani will offer a virtual workshop and performance at the Coos Bay Public Library in honor of National Poetry Month.
The program is geared towards teens and adults ages 12 and up. Registration is required. Participants can register for the event through the Coos Bay Public Library’s event page at www.coosbaylibrary.org or by calling the library at (541) 269-1101 x236.
Mojgani is the tenth Poet Laureate of Oregon. A two-time individual champion of the National Poetry Slam and winner of the International World Cup Poetry Slam, he has been awarded residencies from the Vermont Studio Center, Caldera, AIR Serenbe, The Bloedel Nature Reserve, The Sou’wester and the Oregon Literary Arts Writers-In-The-Schools program.
Mojgani has done commissions for the Getty Museum and the Peabody Essex Museum, and his work has appeared on HBO, National Public Radio, and as part of the Academy of American Poets Poem-A-Day series; and in the pages of the NYTimes, Rattle, Platypus, Winter Tangerine, Forklift Ohio and Bat City Review.
Known for his performances and well regarded for them the world over, Mojgani has performed at hundreds of universities across the U.S.; festivals around the globe such as the Sydney Writers Festival, Jamaica’s Calabash festival, and Seoul’s Young Writers Festival; and for audiences as varied as the United Nations and the House of Blues. The author of five books of poetry and the libretto for Sanctuaries, his first children’s book is forthcoming from Chronicle Books. Originally from New Orleans, Anis currently lives in Portland.
The Oregon Poet Laureate is supported in part by a grant from the Oregon Cultural Trust, investing in Oregon’s arts, humanities and heritage. You can follow the Oregon Poet Laureate on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/OregonPoetLaureate. For more information about Poet Laureate program, contact Oregon Humanities at jennifer@oregonhumanities.org.
For additional information regarding current services and upcoming programs at the Coos Bay Library, please contact the Library by calling (541) 269-1101 or visit us online at http://coosbaylibrary.org.
