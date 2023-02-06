A longtime community volunteer was named the Citizen of the Year during the Bay Area Chamber of Commerce Awards Banquet last weekend at The Mill Casino.
The award, which is designed to honor a person who has routinely given back to the community, was awarded to Pam Plummer. During the presentation, Plummer was called someone who “is the definition of community service.”
Plummer has served on the board of the United Way, South Coast Development Council and the Bay Area Health District Finance Committee. She has also volunteered for years with the chamber, including a year as chamber president.
During her time with the chamber, Plummer was the chair of the Business Development Committee and chair of the Marketing and Communication Team. While leading the marketing team, the chamber developed a new website, expanded its social media presence and created new ways to communicate with members. Plummer later volunteered to serve as chamber treasurer, and helped revamp and simplify the financial systems.
South Coast Family Dentistry was named Business of the Year at the banquet. The award is given to a business that has “exhibited excellence in products and customer service; contributed time, manpower and resources to community improvement projects; and excelled in employee relations and training.”
During the ceremony, attendees heard that South Coast Family Dentistry has done just that “with an emphasis on the values of integrity, ambition, collaboration, kindness and positivity. Additionally, they strongly support their employees volunteer efforts in every aspect of community service.”
Steve Nye was named the Chamber Member of the Year after stepping up in many ways. Nye was one of the team members that produced the successful Mother’s Day event in 2021. In 2022, he took over the challenge of bringing the chamber finances into its next form after the COVID financial challenges and staff changes, as chamber treasurer.
“Our member of the year has been actively leading a marketing team revival which includes a tiered sponsorships program this year,” Chamber Executive Director Timm Slater said. “In his spare time, he is president of the North Bend Main Street program, which is working on the renaissance of downtown.”
Frontline educators, namely teachers were given the 2022 Community Award to honor a group which has stood in the forefront of the area’s response to children’s needs during this pandemic over the last three years.
Slater said the teachers have provided solid educational support that varied from virtual to in person. They went that extra mile to aid children who were having problems learning in the new way. In this difficult environment they continuously focused on their students with a calm and steady demeanor, helping them maintain some form of their social connection.
Teacher representatives from Coos Bay, North Bend, South Coast Education Service District and Southwestern Oregon Community College were invited to accept the award.
The Prefontaine Athletic Award went to Marshfield graduate Dominic Montiel, outstanding football player and scholar.
The President’s Award is, most often, given to that individual who provided outstanding support to the president in making their year successful. For 2022 it was awarded to Timm Slater, chamber executive director. Slater has been the constant face of the chamber for almost 16 years, supporting and developing the new ideas and changes that each president and board have undertaken.
