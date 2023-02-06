Chamber honors Bridghams

Pam Plummer, Ambassador of the Year.

 World Photo by Lou Sennick

A longtime community volunteer was named the Citizen of the Year during the Bay Area Chamber of Commerce Awards Banquet last weekend at The Mill Casino.

The award, which is designed to honor a person who has routinely given back to the community, was awarded to Pam Plummer. During the presentation, Plummer was called someone who “is the definition of community service.”



