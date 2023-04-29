The City of Coos Bay Planning Commission reviewed the city’s standards for vacation rentals during their April 11 meeting, discussing in depth the requirement that vacation rentals must have sprinklers.
The decision to review vacation rental standards came after Commission Member Jim Berg commented at the March 14 meeting that he had heard concerns over the city’s sprinkler requirement.
Coos Bay Planning Administrator Chelsea Schnabel presented an overview of the vacation rental standards at Tuesday night’s meeting.
Definitions and special standards
Chapter 17.370 of the Coos Bay Development Code defines a vacation rental as “a residential structure being rented for compensation for less than 30 days without concurrent occupation by the owner/operator.”
Vacation rentals differ only slightly from homestays, which are residential structures being rented for compensation for less than 30 days, but the owner must also reside in another dwelling on the same property.
Both vacation rentals and homestays are permitted in all residential zone districts, although special standards apply. The city has limited the number of vacation rentals and homestays allowed in city limits to no more than 75, which makes up about 1% of the city’s current housing stock. Other requirements include a carbon monoxide and smoke detector in every room, a hard-surfaced parking space for each bedroom in the home, and a contact person who lives within 15 minutes of the home, to name a few.
Of all the commercial or industrial zone districts, vacation rentals – considered a commercial use – are only fully allowed in the Commercial/Mixed-Use and Waterfront Industrial Districts. Homestays – considered a residential use – are only fully allowed in the Commercial/Mixed-Use and Industrial Commercial Districts.
All special standards in the Coos Bay Development Code fall under land-use regulations that the Planning Commission recommends and City Council implements. The current special standards were first adopted by City Council in 2022.
Building codes, on the other hand, are implemented by the building official. According to the Coos Bay building codes, all vacation rentals must have fire sprinklers, Planning Administrator Chelsea Schnabel told the Planning Commission. This does not include homestays.
“I just want to highlight that the city’s requirement that vacation rentals have fire sprinklers is not a land-use requirement, it’s a building-code requirement,” Schnabel stated. “It’s something that the planning commission doesn’t have a lot of purview to change.”
Commission members probe fire sprinkler requirement
Commission Member Jim Berg started the discussion by reiterating the complaint he received about the sprinkler requirement.
“The complaint that I got was the seemingly onerous requirement for the sprinkler system,” Berg stated. “It’s almost impossible to get someone to come and do it in a house that you’re never more than 10 feet from the front door.”
Another commission member asked whether there was any flexibility in the building code regarding the sprinkler systems. Amy Linder, Coos Bay’s Building Official who oversees all building codes for the city, responded by explaining the complex nature of the state’s building codes.
“This is a case where this is not a consistent application throughout the state,” Linder responded. “There are some jurisdictions who are going this way, including Coos County. It all comes down to discretionary authority and what the building official classifies it as.”
According to Linder, residential building codes do not require sprinklers, which is why homestays do not have the requirement. Commercial building codes do have the sprinkler requirement. Because vacation rentals are considered a commercial use, they fall under the commercial building codes.
“What it boils down to is we have a residential code and a commercial code,” Linder added. “Both of those codes deem it the responsibility of the building official to assign the use to the occupancy.”
To explain her reasoning behind classifying vacation rentals as a commercial use, Linder said understanding transient occupancy is key.
“One of the key factors when I made this decision on requiring sprinklers in vacation rentals has to do with transient occupancy and permanent occupancy,” Linder said. “In transient occupancy, people are not familiar with their surroundings. Transient really kicks it to commercial use, which requires sprinklers.”
Two Coos Bay residents provided public comment on the vacation rental standards, supporting Linder’s decision to require sprinklers in vacation rentals.
“You building official is on the ball. The rest of the state may be a little behind,” Jim Burns stated. “The Oregon Restaurant and Lodging Association wants a level playing field. A level playing field is sprinkler commercial applications.”
Emily Gardner praised Linder for creating a policy that works to prevent fire emergencies.
“Amy created a policy. It’s a policy that’s erring on the side of extreme caution,” Gardner said. “Policies are usually not created by the state unless something happens. And usually, it’s something bad. She’s pre-empted that.”
No changes were made to any of the city’s vacation rental standards. All commission members agreed that they did not want to put anyone’s life in danger, but just wanted to further examine the sprinkler requirement.
