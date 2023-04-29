vacation rentals

The Coos Bay Planning Commission discussed standards for vacation rentals at their April 11 meeting.

 Photo courtesy of Mark Winfrey / Shutterstock

The City of Coos Bay Planning Commission reviewed the city’s standards for vacation rentals during their April 11 meeting, discussing in depth the requirement that vacation rentals must have sprinklers.

The decision to review vacation rental standards came after Commission Member Jim Berg commented at the March 14 meeting that he had heard concerns over the city’s sprinkler requirement.

