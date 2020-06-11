COOS BAY — The Coos Bay Planning Commission approved an application Tuesday that would bring a freestanding Starbucks store to Coos Bay.
Starbucks will be housed in a newly-constructed building at Coos Bay Village. The store will be located at 1270 Bayshore Drive and will feature a café and drive-through. A Starbucks spokesperson confirmed that the location would likely open in the fall and would employ up approximately 20 employees.
While there are two other Starbuck locations in the area, they are both part of grocery chains, and do not have drive-through windows.
According to the developer of Coos Bay Village and President of Face Rock Creamery, Greg Drobot, the coffee chain location will tentatively open in October. This will likely coincide with the opening of two other Coos Bay Village businesses: the second location of Bandon-based Face Rock Creamery and Charter Communications.
The shell of the new building is under construction and is nearly finished. According to Drobot, this portion of construction is expected to be completed in mid-July. The store will be about 2,000 square feet.
Because the property is located in the Waterfront Heritage Zoning District, some of the familiar hallmarks of Starbucks stores had to be re-examined before it could be approved by the commission.
For example, many Starbucks stores feature internally illuminated signage that spells out the name of the store. In the Waterfront district, internally illuminated signs are not allowed. The company eventually agreed that Starbucks’ signage in Coos Bay Village would have gooseneck lighting in accordance with the rules for the district.
While the Starbucks Corporation announced Wednesday that it would be closing 400 North America locations, according to Drobot, the Coos Bay Village location will likely still open.
“We have a signed and executed contract,” Drobot said, “They fully intend to follow through. We’ve been in conversation with them.”
While the location has been approved by the commission, Starbucks must wait 15 days to proceed to allow for those who may oppose the project to file an appeal with the city. Appeals are rare, according to city of Coos Bay Community Development Administrator Carolyn Johnson.
Coos Bay Village
Coos Bay Village is a newer development that will be located along the waterfront. The project will feature 12 new buildings on a former industrial site. In addition to spaces for businesses, according to Drobot, the development will also feature a boardwalk and seating areas.
“It’ll be a really nice place to spend some time,” Drobot said. He went on to say he was attracted to the site because he wanted to “remove blight” and “beautify Coos Bay.”
Drobot also gave a few details on the opening of Face Rock Creamery’s second location at Coos Bay Village. The business has quite a few fans in Coos Bay, Drobot said, so he was excited to bring its products closer. The new location will not produce cheese, but will sell it. There will also be ice cream, a deli and a small bar.
