Attract bees
Certain flowers will bring more bees to your yard.

According to research, there is estimated to be close to some 20,000 different species of bees in the world, all of which have been, and still are, in serious decline. More recent investigation shows that this large group of insects is primarily attracted to plants that produce blue, purple, violet, white or yellow flowers, except for most members of the chrysanthemum family.

While the decline in bees can be attributed to many factors including pesticides, mites, virus's, etc., one of the major players is the loss of native plants due to encroachment by agriculture, and urbanization into habitats that once supported myriads of wildflowers. You can help in no small way by planting some bee friendly plants in your yard and garden each and every year.

