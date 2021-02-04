COOS BAY — A plan to give people experiencing homelessness a place to get back on their feet is still in the works in Coos Bay — if city and nonprofit leaders can find a place to house it before grant opportunities expire.
“At this point, we don’t have any options,” said Tara Johnson, the executive director of the Devereux Center, which is spearheading the project.
The discussion came during a meeting of the Coos Bay Homeless Workgroup at city hall Thursday, the first time that group has met since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
While much of the meeting was dedicated to bringing new members up to speed on the city’s efforts to help a growing homeless population, the Devereux Center’s proposal was the only discussion item on the agenda.
Johnson told the group — over a dozen people representing nonprofits, local governments and law enforcement the basics of a proposal: A managed “community campground” providing a safe place to live and tent to sleep in for clients who agree to follow community rules and undertake case management services.
Based on a similar project in Medford, the campground would be a temporary home for people waiting to get into more permanent housing, get transportation to other cities with family or friends or get into substance abuse treatment, Johnson said.
“It’s clean, it’s neat, it’s tidy, it’s well-kept and that’s what we want,” Johnson said. “This is a nice operation. Somebody feels honored by being there.”
The workgroup members generally agreed the proposal is a good one. Some of the most vocal supporters were from the Coos Bay Police Department, which has daily interactions with the community’s homeless population and nearby landowners.
Senior Officer Darrell Babb is the city’s community resource officer, a job he’s held since June. His primary role is to connect with the city’s homeless population and help them get connected with resources.
He often comes across people camped out on wooded private property or in closed city parks.
“The biggest question they have is, ‘Where can I go?’ And right now I have no answer,” Babb said Thursday. “We don’t have any options right now. And if we’re going to make an impact in the homeless community, we have to have some options to use.”
The creation of Babb’s role has been one of the city’s biggest steps in helping the homeless population. Cities are limited in what crimes they can legally charge homeless people with for trying to stay alive on public property, but an officer like Babb helps people build positive connections with law enforcement.
Babb estimates he’s helped 25 people without homes get relocated to their home communities during his tenure.
But for those who remain in the city, there aren’t many places people can safely live outdoors if they need to, especially since a camp at Harmony United Methodist Church shut down last year.
“We have to come up with some options,” Babb said. “Otherwise what we’re doing is we’re just herding cats. We’re just moving people around and it’s not solving any problem.”
Late last year, Johnson presented the proposal to the Coos Bay City Council. At that time, the proposal pointed to a piece of city property in Empire as the campground’s target site.
City Councilors were all on board with the project — except with putting it at that site. They worried neighbors who frequent a nearby water access trail would oppose the project, and that the site’s proximity to the bay would leave residents exposed to harsh weather and other disasters.
So, the city council sent the proposal to filter through the homeless workgroup in hopes of finding a different piece of property that might work for the site.
Still, those options haven’t yet come — and Johnson could be tight on time. She’s applied for over $300,000 in grant funding to build and staff the campground in its first year.
If the Devereux Center receives that grant, it’ll be required to spend a substantial portion in the first few months, which will be a challenge if there’s no site to build on or campground to staff with 24/7 security.
Johnson originally proposed the Empire site because of its proximity to the Devereux Center, its water and electricity connections, and its pre-built fence. She estimated the campground in Medford works on between a quarter and half of an acre of land, and said she may be able to spend some of the grant funds on a lease if the right property was available.
During the meeting, the workgroup cycled through brief presentations about the city’s other programs in response to homelessness. Among them was the Homeward Bound program, which uses city funds to help individuals from out of the area return to their home cities.
“So far the program’s going really well,” said David Navarro, the operations director for Oregon Coast Community Action, which oversees the program. “We’re learning as we go and it seems to be working really well so far.”
Over the program’s two and a half years, it’s gotten 48 people back home, according to City Finance Director Nichole Rutherford.
According to Johnson, the community campground could be a place for individuals preparing to return home to live while waiting for bus tickets or other arrangements, instead of disappearing, as she said some people have done.
“We’re encouraging people to move up. (The campground) is not a long-term solution,” Johnson said. “This is designed for people who need a place to land while they’re working on a plan.”
