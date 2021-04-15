A device believed to be a pipe bomb was located and destroyed Sunday in the Elliott State Forest.
According to a press release from the Coos County Sheriff’s Office, dispatchers received a call Sunday from a person who saw what looked like a possible pipe bomb near mile post 2 on the 4,000 line into the Elliott State Forest.
Deputies responded to the area shortly after noon and located the device. Deputies agreed the device looked like a live explosive device and contacted the Oregon State Police Expolosives Unit. Deputies share photos and information and the device, and the members of the explosives unit and decided it was a live bomb.
The explosives unit traveled to the area from Central Point, arriving around 4:30 p.m. Members of the eploxive unit destroyed the pipe bomb when they arrived.
The sheriff’s office urges citizens to leave any device alone if it seems suspicious. Instead, call 911 and let officers investigate it. The sheriff’s office said improvised devised can be very dangerous to move and come in many different shapes and sizes.
