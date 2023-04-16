Bright and colorful pinwheels adorn the property the Kids’ Hope Center throughout the month of April.
This year, 306 pinwheels were placed into the ground at the Children’s Hope Center. Each pinwheels is a symbol of support for a child who has experienced abuse or severe neglect.
Community members and employees from local agencies came together for the pinwheel planting ceremony on Wednesday, April 5 to recognize that child abuse and neglect exists in Coos County, and to support the work of the Children’s Hope Center.
Bay Area Hospital President and CEO Brian Moore addressed the audience during the ceremony.
“April is a month when Kids’ Hope Center raises awareness about National Child Abuse Prevention Month,” he said.
“Thank you for joining us today to help bring awareness to these issues and to support care in our local community... There are steps that individuals and organizations can take in order to safeguard our children. Fighting child abuse is not for any single entity to take on alone,” Moore said.
Kids’ Hope Center exists to reduce child abuse through community awareness, intervention, and to provide support for healing and victim justice.
“When children come here it is a neutral, safe space for them to come and tell their story,” said Julie Marshall, Interim program Director at the Kids' Hope Center.
“Additionally we offer a lot of resources, from referrals to counseling to hygiene products or anything that helps families meet basic needs,” Marshall said.
Kids’ Hope Center serves the Coos County community at large — nearly 1,600 square miles stretching from Tenmile Lake to Bandon’s cranberry bogs. They serve families from all socioeconomic, ethnic, and cultural backgrounds, and provide education and advocacy to any community member without discrimination.
The pinwheel nationally represents child abuse prevention and awareness month. Blue is the signature color, and many areas use blue pinwheels. But the local organization has chosen to use a variety of colorful pinwheels.
“For us that helps represent the kids that we see, because of all of our kids are not the same. They all come from various backgrounds and they are so diverse. We want to represent the individual,” Marshall said.
“So we have planted these colorful pinwheels for years. We plant one for every child we saw the previous year, and we keep them on our property throughout the month of April, as a way of recognizing these children,” she said.
