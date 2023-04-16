Kids’ Hope Center

Kids’ Hope Center exists to reduce child abuse through community awareness, intervention, and to provide support for healing and victim justice.

Bright and colorful pinwheels adorn the property the Kids’ Hope Center throughout the month of April.

This year, 306 pinwheels were placed into the ground at the Children’s Hope Center. Each pinwheels is a symbol of support for a child who has experienced abuse or severe neglect.

Pinwheel Julie Marshall

Julie Marshall, Interim program Director at the Kids' Hope Center, decorates the Kids Hope Center property with colorful pinwheels in support of National Child Abuse Prevention Month.
