Pigs on the Wing

Pigs on the Wing is: Eric Welder (bass / vocals); Holly Brooks (vocals); David Lindenbaum (guitar / vocals); Bryan Fairfield (drums); Matt Jones (keys / vocals); Jason Baker (guitar / vocals) ; Matt Sulikowski (sax)

 Courtesy photo

A Pink Floyd tribute band is coming to the Egyptian Theatre this Friday.

Pigs on the Wing is a Portland-based tribute band that captures the qualities that make Pink Floyd so iconic. They have also been referred to as "the most punk rock of the Pink Floyd tributes." That is a badge the band wears with pride.

