Pigs on the Wing is: Eric Welder (bass / vocals); Holly Brooks (vocals); David Lindenbaum (guitar / vocals); Bryan Fairfield (drums); Matt Jones (keys / vocals); Jason Baker (guitar / vocals) ; Matt Sulikowski (sax)
A Pink Floyd tribute band is coming to the Egyptian Theatre this Friday.
Pigs on the Wing is a Portland-based tribute band that captures the qualities that make Pink Floyd so iconic. They have also been referred to as "the most punk rock of the Pink Floyd tributes." That is a badge the band wears with pride.
Pigs on the Wing’s 2023 tour will showcase a full performance of the 1973 classic The Dark Side of the Moon in honor of the 50th anniversary of that album’s release.
Concert-goers can also expect a full second set of Pink Floyd classics performed with all of the intensity and dedication to the music of Pink Floyd fans have come to expect from Pigs on the Wing – along with an immersive visual experience.
Pigs on the Wing band members said no others are bigger fans of the work of Pink Floyd. While the band approaches the material with the deepest respect for the legacy of the music, they also chart a course suggesting a willingness to push the musical boundaries of a traditional tribute band.
All members of the band are seasoned veterans of the Northwest rock scene and balance a decidedly un-tribute like attitude towards the music with a deep understanding of the precision and importance of Pink Floyd's music in many fans' lives
Pigs on the Wing started performing in 2006, and have steadily developed a devoted regional fan base, as well as a reputation for delivering a high quality, high energy take on Pink Floyd's music. The band’s “The Dark Side of The Moon,” performance is scheduled for Friday, April 28 at the Egyptian Theatre in Coos Bay. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are available for $25 advance and $30 during the day of the show at www.eventbrite.com.
