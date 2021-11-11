After watching Virginia elect a Republican governor and New Jersey almost do the same, Dr. Bud Pierce is excited about the possibility in Oregon next year.
Pierce ran for governor in 2016, winning the Republican nomination before losing to Kate Brown in the general election. He recently announced he is running again, and he believes Oregon is ready to surprise the country like Viriginia and New Jersey did.
"I think people are dissatisfied with the status quo," Pierce said while visiting Coos Bay last week. "When I go to the same events I did four years ago, four, five or six times as many people are there. There's a lot more enthusiasm. Now, it's really time for change."
And, he said, Democrats can only blame themselves.
"It's really driven by the lack of public safety and the homeless crisis that really impacts the entire state," he said.
Pierce, a physician from Salem, is one of 13 Republicans running for the GOP nomination. He said his experience running four years ago gives him an advantage in the tight field.
"From the Republican point of view, it's an advantage to have run," Pierce said. "The most important thing, the best thing you can give to a voter, is to be absoultely honest with voters. The most important thing you can do is be honest."
And from Pierce's point of view, that means telling it how he sees it. He said while COVID remains a huge issue in the state with many Republicans fighting against vaccines and safety measures, Pierce sees it a little different.
"I got both vaccines, and I got the infection," Pierce said. "You should get vaccinated. It's a choice. I believe in choice. Seventy percent of Oregonians have been vaccinated, plus there's lots of infections. We're at herd immunity."
Pierce said he knows the danger of COVID due to his profession, but he also knows things are improving. He said one out of every 1,000 Oregonians have died after contracting the disease, but the palpable fear he felt in hospitals early on is gone.
As he travels the state, Pierce said rural Oregonians have several issues that are important to them.
"It's always the economy is a huge issue and how do you create an economy so children want to stay," Pierce said. "There's the issue of the environment because really the most beautiful place in Oregon is the coast."
Pierce said he also hears concerns about election inegrity, business conditions and violence and lack of public safety as he tours the state.
As he campaigns, he admitted one of his biggest challenges is meeting voters while continuing his medical work. He said there are not enough doctors right now for him to take much time off.
"I'm still a five-day-a-week doctor," Pierce said. "Right now we have a shortage. If I don't show up for work right now, people actually die. During this election, I'm going to be primarily a doctor."
While that makes campaigning difficult, Pierce is confident Oregonians will give him and the Republican party a chance to shine.
"People are willing to look for change," he said. "All you want people to do is give you a look."
