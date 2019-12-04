COOS BAY — Pieces of history are up for grabs this weekend before a historic newspaper collection is taken to the landfill.
On Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Harding Building from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., the public is invited to pick out free duplicates from the 100-year span of newspaper archives. These bound copies of original daily papers, from the decades of 1930s and 1940s, document local, national and global events, often referred to as the first draft of history.
Historian Lionel Youst looks over old copies of the original newspaper archives. Those copies are available to the public to pick up for free …
“Coos Bay School District 9 has provided a suitable space for the Marshfield Sun Printing Museum collection ... but there is no space to store the many duplicate volumes of the Coos Bay Times, the Southwestern Oregon Daily News, and the Marshfield Sun,” read a press release from collection curator and local historian Lionel Youst. “District 9 has notified the Marshfield Sun Printing Museum that the building will soon be turned over to one of the demolition contractors. The duplicates will be going to the dump.”
These historical newspaper duplicates are being given away for free this weekend because there is no room to keep them in the new archives location. Youst fought to find a home for these archives for years, moving them from place to place until the Coos Bay School District welcomed the historic documents into a room at the Harding Building.
But as the district prepares to demolish the Harding Building to construct the new Marshfield Junior High as part of the Coos Bay BEST Bond, the archives needed to move. The district found space in Marshfield High School’s basement, but the space won’t allow for the full collection.
Historian Lionel Youst looks through bound newspaper archives dating back hundreds of years, containing local, national and global history.
“We had all this space at the Harding Building, which was wonderful, but the space (the district) gave us is just a fraction of this,” Youst told The World on Tuesday as he looked at the old duplicates being left behind. “Some are pretty ratty, but we have the complete set of the South Coast Oregon Daily News. We’ve had them long enough and now it is impractical to keep them. We have the bound originals of each of them, so it’s not like they’re lost.”
Marshfield Sun Association Vice President Don Blom stands with historian Lionel Youst in the new newspaper archives room.
Youst said that on Saturday, he hopes the public shows up to pick out as many documents as they like to take home as souvenirs.
“We don’t have a place to keep them,” he said. “If they aren’t taken on Saturday after 4 p.m., whatever is left here will go to the dump.”
You have free articles remaining.
Youst said that he and other volunteers from the Marshfield Sun Association thought they had until March, when the Harding Building is scheduled for demolition, to get the archives fully moved to MHS. However, he recently discovered they only had until the end of this week.
“We’ve been moving for almost a month,” he said. “We first had to take the volumes out, remove the shelves, take them apart and move them to the other building and assemble them. Then I could move the boxes over two at a time and shelve them ... It’s been easier than I feared. I spent a lot of time worrying how this would be done.”
Historian Lionel Youst helps prepare the old archives room at the Harding Building for the weekend event, where the public can come in and tak…
Now there are only 180 volumes left to move, but Youst is optimistic about the new space at MHS.
“I think that is the permanent home,” he said. “In 100 years from now, that’s where people will find them.”
According to the press release, Youst “thinks that in a very real sense (the newspapers) belong to the people and if anyone would like to have one or more, for any purpose, they are welcome.”
“The archives are the records of current events at the time, of local news and all over the world,” Youst said. “To get the summary of that off Wikipedia isn’t the same as reading the daily paper and we have the daily paper. If you really want to know what people were thinking and seeing on December 7 of 1941, we have that.”
On Saturday, Dec. 7 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. the public is invited to the old newspaper archives room at the Harding Building. People are welcome…
These newspaper duplicates can be picked up at the back of the Harding Building next to the old ARK office, located at the end of Golden Avenue on Seventh Street in Coos Bay. The entrance will be marked by balloons.
“Come one, come all,” the release said.