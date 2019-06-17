COOS COUNTY — A pickup truck caught on fire Saturday afternoon on the southbound lane of U.S. Highway 101 near Hauser.
At about 4:21 p.m., firefighters from the Hauser Rural Fire Protection District responded to the scene, which was at the intersection of Highway 101 and Hauser Depot Road, to find the truck ablaze.
According to Cpt. Lawrence Van Hoof, of the Hauser Rural Fire Protection District, the occupants of the truck, which included two individuals and a dog that were outside the vehicle when they arrived, appeared to be unharmed.
A safety perimeter was established and both lanes of traffic were shut down for about 10 minutes. It took firefighters approximately six minutes to put the fire out, said Van Hoof.
As of now, it’s unknown exactly what caused the truck to catch on fire. The Coos County Sheriff’s Office, Oregon Department of Transportation and the Coos Forest Protective Association all provided assistance.