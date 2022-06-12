The Coos County OSU Master Food Preservers invite the community to join them for a pickling and fermentation workshop set for Saturday, June 11, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Participants will learn the basics of making pickled vegetables, including how to assess family recipes for safety, spice blends and solutions for crisp pickles as well.
The difference between a quick pickling vs fermented recipe will also be covered in this hands-on class where the importance of using up-to-date preserving methods, as well as why all vinegar is not created equal. They will be doing a hands on fermentation make and take item as well.
The workshop will be held at the OSU Coos County Extension Service, 631 Alder Street, in Myrtle Point. For information or to reserve a spot, call 541-572-5263, ext. 25292. The workshop fee is $10. Participants may wish to bring a snack or light lunch.
