Pickleball is taking the nation by storm – and the sport is alive and thriving in Bandon.
USA Pickleball association calls it “fun, social and friendly.” The rules are simple and the game is easy for beginners to learn, but it can develop into a quick, fast-paced, competitive game for experienced players.
Bandon pickleball club members have been playing the game together since the club’s inception in 2017. They recently decided to gift pickleball equipment to youth in the community.
Pickleball members rallied their resources together to buy and get donations for brand new pickleballs, nets and paddles for students at Harbor Lights Middle School.
“The school is really grateful for the generosity of the pickleball club and giving that gift to the kids,” said Evan Godsiff, Harbor Lights physical education teacher.
“The kids are a lot more energized when there is new stuff. Naturally, right? The old equipment was heavy wooden paddles, so this a lot easier for the kids to use. It’s really cool,” Godsiff said.
Both Godsiff and Bandon pickleball club co-chair Debbie Mueller said they think the accessibility of the sport is part of what makes it so popular.
“It’s a fun thing to do,” Mueller said. “For me personally I started about two and a half years ago. I heard people talk about it and that you don’t have to be super athletic to play,” she said. “Then I watched somebody play and I thought, ‘I could do that.’”
The smaller playing court makes it easier to cover the ground and you can use strategy to try and win the game, she said.
Harbor Lights Middle School physical education teacher Godsiff said he enjoys playing pickleball and finds his students doing the same.
“Tennis is hard to learn because the ball just goes flying, but with pickle ball everyone can learn and kids have a lot more success at it,” said Godsiff.
“Also we are seeing a lot of these community clubs popping up so students have the opportunity to jump in and enjoy pickleball outside of school if they want to, and some kids play it with their families,” he said. “That’s another reason I teach it because I want them to have a lifetime activity if they are into it. “
Community pickleball club member Mueller said the equipment donation was, in part, a way to say thank you to the Bandon School District for their support and cooperation with the local community club. Bandon pickleball has also partnered with City of Bandon staff, who have helped accommodate them by providing places in the city park to play.
When Bandon pickleball officially got off the ground in 2017, school district superintendent Doug Adriana and athletic director Brandon Standridge welcomed the group to use one of the school gyms during evenings and weekends. The schools also allowed Bandon pickleball club to paint lines on the school tennis courts, Mueller said.
Mueller said COVID put a stop to using the school gym and people scattered to play, some in a local cranberry buildings as well as other locations. Many found partners with Port Orford’s pickleball club or in Coos Bay.
In the past couple of years, the group has struggled to find or fund pickleball specific courts, but they have been successful working with Bandon Schools and the City of Bandon to create shared uses with tennis and basketball courts.
In 2022, as COVID restrictions lifted, the group approached Bandon School District’s new athletic director Jordan Sammons and facility manager Chris Trevisiol about using the Harbor Lights school gym for pickleball again.
“Although an indoor/outdoor sport, the game of pickleball is very different or sometimes not possible in the wind,” Mueller said. “The school graciously obliged us for limited play when students are not using it.”
Bandon pickleball club learned that the middle school and high school were both teaching pickleball as part of the net game curriculum and could use more equipment.
The players rallied to purchase six new nets and 50 balls from Pickleball Central who offered a discount because they were going to the school. Some players donated paddles while others solicited donations from Paddletek - which sent 28 paddles. Selkirk agreed to contact the school directly and donated additional paddles.
“I was the happy recipient,” gym teacher Godsiff said. “The kids don’t have much new stuff here so they love it. It’s really nice.”
“We also share equipment with grades K-12 so other students throughout the district are going to be able to enjoy it as well,” he said.
Bandon pickleball club plays in the middle school gym on Sundays from 9 a.m. to noon. They also play in the city park (weather permitting) on Tuesdays and Thursdays 10 a.m. to noon and Fridays 4 to 6 p.m.
Bandon pickleball also has a Facebook Page. The club is associated with the Greater Bandon Association so donations are tax deductible.
