In coordination with the Coos County Parks, Powers Action Team provided funds from a Cycle Oregon grant to help with creating Pickleball Courts at the Powers County Park. The two tennis ball courts located at the park have been resurfaced and painted. One court has been converted into three pickleball courts. The other remains as a tennis ball court.
Discussion began with the county parks director after a group of Tour de Fronds cyclists floated the idea of pickleball courts. Powers Action Team learned about the availability of Cycle Oregon Grants, which could be applied to projects that would entice cyclists (who love pickleball) as well as other pickleball enthusiasts.
Pickleball courts are limited in Coos County. Powers Action Team and the Powers County Park are excited to inform the public the first free courts in the county are ready for public use. The park has equipment available to check out from any park staff with a valid credit card to hold until the equipment is returned.
The courts were first used over the Powers White Cedar Days weekend. Caretaker Jenni stated, “It was exciting to hear happy sounds coming from the courts.”
The pickleball courts were initiated by several Powers High School students who learned the rules and fundamentals of the game in their high school physical education class.
The Powers community looks forward to many enthusiasts of this sport to come visit Powers and enjoy the park and all it has to offer.
