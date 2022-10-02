SWOCC Logo

Southwestern Oregon Community College kicks off its free Physics and Astronomy Lecture Series for the 2022-23 academic year on Thursday, October 6, at 7 p.m. Explore possibilities of life in the universe with Dr. Scott Fisher, lecturer from the University of Oregon Physics Department. Join in-person on Southwestern’s Coos Campus in Umpqua Hall 184 (the main lecture hall) or online at https://livestream.com/swocc/physicsandastronomy2022-23.

Fisher returns to campus and will take us on a journey to explore the origins and development of life, its origins on Earth, and other cosmic locations that may be plausible as life-supporting environments. From extremophiles in the ocean vents on Earth to icy moons and the vast collection of exoplanets, Fisher explores the possibilities and highlights the level of intrigue in modern astronomy.

