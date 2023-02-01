Southwestern

Southwestern Oregon Community College's Physics and Engineering programs will host an open house event for prospective students of all ages and their families. Join us on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at 6 pm in the auditorium of Umpqua Hall (1988 Newmark Ave., Coos Bay), our new Health & Science Technology building. We will discuss the available programs and transfer options at Southwestern and highlight the research and project experiences of our current Space Physics Engineering and Atmospheric Research (SPEAR) team.

This event is a joint venture between Southwestern and NASA Oregon Space Grant Consortium (OSGC), and the Providing Research Infrastructure in Space and Material Sciences Project (PRISMS).



