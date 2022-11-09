SWOCC

Southwestern Oregon Community College welcomes Dr. Drake Mitchell, Chair of Physics at Portland State University, as part of the Physics & Astronomy Lecture Series for his talk, “You are what you eat: The physics of how diet influences biological function”.

The lecture will be held on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at 7 pm in Umpqua Hall, the new Health and Science Technology building, on the Coos Campus (1988 Newmark Ave., Coos Bay) and is free for everyone.

