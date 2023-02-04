Chess tourney draws huge crowd to Coquille

The Coquille Chess Club hosted a tournament last weekend that showed how popular chess is becoming in the area. More than 45 people took part, with winners from all over the county.

 Photo by Dr. Nancy Keller

On Saturday, January 28, 46 players from Coos County came to play chess at the Coquille High School Library. The games were intense and played at a slower pace as even the younger kids were planning strategies and pondering each move.

Frank Morse (10th grade homeschool) and Gabe Dunn (8th grade Winter Lakes) tied for first place in the advanced section. Sawyer Bergsted (11th grade Riverside) placed second.

