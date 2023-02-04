On Saturday, January 28, 46 players from Coos County came to play chess at the Coquille High School Library. The games were intense and played at a slower pace as even the younger kids were planning strategies and pondering each move.
Frank Morse (10th grade homeschool) and Gabe Dunn (8th grade Winter Lakes) tied for first place in the advanced section. Sawyer Bergsted (11th grade Riverside) placed second.
In the intermediate section, Misha Von Dassow (6th grade Lighthouse) dominated, winning all his games and winning first place. Jordan Florez (8th grade Coquille) came in second after losing only to Misha.
Third place was a threeway tie for Amanda Carlton (Pacific High School coach), Kenny McMillan (12th grade Bandon High School) and Tucker Long (11th grade Pacific High School).
Team scores were added up from the top five players from the division and resulted in a tie between Coquille High School and Pacific High School.
In the novice section, Anya Von dassow (3rd grade Lighthouse) and George Philippeos (2nd grade Ocean Crest) tied for first place, each with only a single loss. Christian Williams (5th grade Myrtle Crest) won second place.
Teams scores were once again added up from the top five players and Ocean Crest Elementary team won first, Myrtle Crest placed second and Coqulle Valley Elementary place third.
All chess players will be working hard these next two weeks to improve their skills for the February 11th Chess For Success Coos Curry Regional Chess tournament to be held in Coquille.
This tournament will determine the grade level individuals, and the elementary and middle school teams, that will proceed to the state championships in Portland.
