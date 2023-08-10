U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden and U.S. Rep. Val Hoyle defended their support for a shipping terminal in Coos Bay during a town hall at Marshfield Junior High School last Monday.
While the two federal representatives talked about a variety of topics, the conversation consistently moved back to the proposed shipping terminal as several in the packed crowd opposed the plans.
Wyden was hosting his 1,061st town hall since he was first elected while Hoyle was hosting one of her first town halls since being elected last year.
Wyden said town halls have diminished around the nation, but he was determined to continue the tradition of visiting every county in the state yearly.
“I thought it was so important because today we can have some differences of opinion on political issues,” Wyden said. “We are now sitting 3,000 miles from Washington, D.C. It’s our job to shorten the distance.”
Wyden then restated his support for the shipping terminal proposed by the Port of Coos Bay and North Point Development.
“Make no mistake about it, we are going to bring this project home to the community,” he said to raucous cheers.
Wyden said he was also focusing on other issues in the Senate that will benefit Oregonians.
“Mental health is enormously important in the communities across Oregon,” Wyden said. “This Congress, we’re going to focus on mental health and addiction. It’s high time the federal government recognizes mental health and addiction can be two sides of the same coin.”
Hoyle then stood up for her first town hall in Coos Bay since being elected. She said her goal as a representative will be to fight to improve lives along the South Coast.
“People have said, how are you going to fill Peter DeFazio’s shoes,” Hoyle said. “I want to make it perfectly clear, I can’t. But I’m going to fight for the South Coast. I fight hard for the South Coast because I got elected to represent the entire district. This district was redrawn to be a coastal district because all the coast has similar issues.”
Hoyle said when the timber industry was cut back due to environmental regulations, her district lost 11,000 jobs. At the time, a promise was made to replace those jobs.
“We have not fulfilled that promise,” she said. “It mean a lot to me because I grew up with no money. There is dignity in working. There is dignity in being able to go to work.”
Hoyle said that is the primary reason she fully supports the proposed shipping terminal.
“What we need is jobs, and I am supporting investment in industry,” she said. “I support the project at the Port of Coos Bay. We will have a full process. We will have an environmental statement. We will have a full Tribal consultation. We will do this, but we will to it right.”
Hoyle said the shipping terminal will provide up to 8,000 jobs in her district. Most of them will be well-paying union jobs and most will have apprenticeship programs, which she strongly supports.
“There will be investment in workforce housing,” she said. “We are working on a $4 million to North Bend to build out workforce housing. We have to be creative.”
Hoyle said she is also prioritizing wildfire control in the House.
“I’m working with Sen. Wyden so we can get more money up front to stop the fires before they start,” she said.
The representatives then took questions from the audience, with several voicing opposition to the shipping terminal, saying it would hurt the environment and specifically the South Slough Reserve.
But Wyden and Hoyle said the project would only be built if it meets the environmental regulations. They also said it would benefit the environment as a whole.
“I think your point is spot on about global climate change,” Wyden said. “There’s no question there’s a lot more to do. We will not permit any fudging on the environmental laws. We’re going to have the community at the table every step of the way. Nobody on the South Coast is going to be left out of the effort to do this right.”
Hoyle said building the shipping terminal with goods moving via rail rather than truck would be a huge benefit for the environment.
“We live in a word where there’s international trade,” she said. “We have people in Oregon who ship through the Panama Canal to the East Coast because it’s faster than going to California.
“This port will be a clean port. It will send product directly to rail, which means less diesel trucks on the road. Coos Bay could be part of the solution.”
Wyden said that might be the key to the whole project.
“When we talk about taking diesel belching trucks off the road that’s the best thing you can do for climate change,” he said.
