Underbrush along Pittum Loop was recently removed to reduce wildfire risk in North Bend.

 Contributed photo

The North Bend Fire Department is pleased to announce the successful completion of underbrush clearance on the west side of U.S. Highway 101, specifically in the Pittum Loop vicinity.

This significant undertaking was executed by Outer Limits Construction and is a pivotal measure in mitigating wildfire threats in the region.

