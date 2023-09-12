The North Bend Fire Department is pleased to announce the successful completion of underbrush clearance on the west side of U.S. Highway 101, specifically in the Pittum Loop vicinity.
This significant undertaking was executed by Outer Limits Construction and is a pivotal measure in mitigating wildfire threats in the region.
This essential project was made possible through a generous $250,000 community wildfire risk reduction grant provided by the Office of the Oregon State Fire Marshal.
The urgency of this initiative was underscored by the ten brush fires that firefighters tackled in the Pittum Loop area just last year.
"We're thrilled with the transformation. The difference in the area's appearance before and after the clearance is remarkable," commented Fire Chief Jim Brown.
In a proactive move to ensure the area remains maintained, the North Bend City Council has greenlit the acquisition of a grant-funded Cat Skid Steer and Brushcutter.
The subsequent phase of this project will focus on the removal of tires, trash, and other debris. Additionally, certain hazardous trees have been identified for removal.
The city is committed to collaborating with community partners to address the remaining challenges, including the eradication of ivy and other invasive species.
Chief Brown expressed his gratitude to the community, stating, "We deeply appreciate the understanding and patience of our residents and visitors during the temporary closure of Pittum Loop for both vehicular and pedestrian traffic. Ensuring the safety and well-being of our community is our top priority."
For further information, please contact the North Bend Fire Department at 541-756-8581.
