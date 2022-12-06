Bykes fo Tykes Toy Run

Bikers gathered Saturday to participate in the annual South Coast Bykes for Tykes Toy Run. South Coast Bykes for Tykes is a non-profit organization located in Coos Bay, and is sponsored by Walt and Sandy Evans, owners of Coos Cycle Supply.

They and a dedicated group of friends and family work hard every year providing toys, clothing, and bicycles to local children around Coos County that are in need at Christmas time.

