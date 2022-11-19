Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

It all started with the Frog formerly known as Prince...

Forty two Coquille youths put on two amazing shows at the Sawdust Theater November 12th. The production was part of the Missoula Children’s Theatre’s unique international touring project organized and brought to Coquille by the CREATE Center.

