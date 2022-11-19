It all started with the Frog formerly known as Prince...
Forty two Coquille youths put on two amazing shows at the Sawdust Theater November 12th. The production was part of the Missoula Children’s Theatre’s unique international touring project organized and brought to Coquille by the CREATE Center.
Deep in the royal swamp, a lonely Frog (Phoenix Bustin and Caven O’Shea) retrieved a golden ball for Princess Prim (Valorie Lambson) in exchange for friendship and comfort. The spoiled princess did not want to live up to her part of the bargain and put her royal Knights (Jordan King, Micah Lambson, Noah Ish-Shalom, Parker Starr) on alert. And so the trouble began. Luckily, Frog got some good advice from Ollie the wise old Aspen tree (Johnny Crawford), the well-read Alligator ( Spencer Starr), and the kindly Swamp Things (Madge Fanno, Monroe King, Max O’Connor, Rowan Belter, Jude Bustin, Erin Sherman, Abby Fanno, McKenzie O’Banion, Samuel Lambson, Noelle Yarelll, Lyrah Vaughn, Lily Wirebaugh, Sawyer Baumer, Evelyn Gibbs and Trent Fanno). The Ducks ( Sadie Johnson, Deelynn Delossantus, Westley Clark), a busy Fly (James Wray), and dancing Flamingos (Chloe Baker, Lyric Cagley, Kira Helmes, Kylie Horstman, Grace Huff, Ayana Mace) also came to Frog’s assistance as the Frog’s kindly servant tirelessly tried to set things right. Even the kindly Princess Proper (Madison Pylant) and spunky Princess Peppy (Elizabeth Huff) got involved and, despite the trouble caused by the mischievous Venus Fly Traps (Scarlette Schaeffer, Elliott Colvin, Lelyn Bustin, Ruthie Scott, Ember Bustin, Muriel Vaughn), all ended happily. Our hero became a Prince (formerly known as Frog) and realized that friendships were made, not bought—and he discovered that it is not what you are but who you are that counts.
CREATE Center will be bringing Missoula Children’s Theater to Coquille twice a year with the next show auditions April 3rd and two shows April 8th!
