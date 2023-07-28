The Coos Art Museum is once again holding their annual Maritime Art Exhibition. This year marks its 29th occurrence. The museum will be displaying a vast array of works from artists all over the country. However, this juried show is not the only exhibit on display at the museum.

Also up for viewing are the “Of the Sea” exhibit, featuring maritime artist Debbie Daniels, the “Reserve Inspiration” exhibit and the “Changing Tides: The Art of Environmental Stewardship” exhibit.

Vlad the Angler Fish

Stephen Wright of Coos Bay’s metal piece titled “Vlad the Angler Fish.”
Offshore Wind

Les Cornish of Brookings won both the Best of Show and Director’s Choice ribbons for his pastel work titled “Offshore Wind.”
Oregon Escort Passing Coos Head

Dutch Mostert from North Bend won both an Honorable mention and the Port of Coos Bay ribbons for his, “Oregon Escort Passing Coos Head” oil painting.
Moonlight Whale

Stunning alcohol ink and acrylic piece done by Susanna Bemetz of Newport titled “Moonlight Whale.”
