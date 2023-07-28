The Coos Art Museum is once again holding their annual Maritime Art Exhibition. This year marks its 29th occurrence. The museum will be displaying a vast array of works from artists all over the country. However, this juried show is not the only exhibit on display at the museum.
Also up for viewing are the “Of the Sea” exhibit, featuring maritime artist Debbie Daniels, the “Reserve Inspiration” exhibit and the “Changing Tides: The Art of Environmental Stewardship” exhibit.
The Maritime Exhibition is an annual juried art exhibit, funded by a generous grant from the oquille Tribal Community Fund. The event is also sponsored in part by the Oregon International Port of Coos Bay and is sanctioned by the American Society of Marine Artists.
This maritime themed exhibit allowed for artists to submit their works of art using a variety of mediums ranging from oil and watercolor to basswood and metal. The walls of the Maggie Karl and Vaughan Galleries are lined with art that is sure to spark one’s imagination and delight each who visit.
Ribbons were awarded by either board members or the Port Authority. Honorable mentions were also awarded, as well as the Director’s Choice and Best of Show ribbons. Both the Director’s Choice and Best of Show went to a pastel work titled “Offshore Wind” by Brookings artist, Les Cornish.
According to the museum’s Marketing Coordinator, Natalie Laswell, the show’s featured artist, Debbie Daniels, was asked to award the Best of Show ribbon. Daniels picked Cornish’s work because she felt that, “It looked good both up close and from far away,” recalled Laswell.
Dutch Mostert of North Bend was awarded the Port of Coos Bay ribbon and an honorable mentions ribbon for his oil painting, “Oregon Escort Passing Coos Head.” The large painting does an amazing job capturing every detail on both water and land. According to Laswell, Mostert and Don McMichael started the maritime show back in 1994.
Just outside the juried exhibit is the Perkins Gallery where featured maritime artist Debbie Daniels has her own breathtaking works on display. Daniels, who is a self-taught oil painter has been painting for four decades. Her works can be found all over the U.S. among permanent collections at hospitals and corporations, such as Google in Seattle.
Daniels explains her work stating, “My paintings rarely have a horizon line so that the viewer is immersed in the up-close details of our surroundings.” It takes her approximately four to six weeks to finish each of her beautiful pieces.
Head upstairs at the museum where the maritime show continues. The Mable Hansen Gallery is hosting the “Reserve Inspiration” exhibit, which features five coastal artists sharing their works. Theses artists looked to the Oregon Marine Reserve for creative inspiration. A mixture of media was used ranging from scientific illustrations, pyrography and ceramics.
The Atrium Gallery houses the final exhibit in this showcase, “Changing Tides: The Art of Environmental Stewardship.” This is a collection of works from The Guild of Natural Science Illustrators, Northwest Chapter and Oregon Chapters, Oregon Botanical Artists and the Pacific Northwest Botanical Artists. These groups put forth work from a number of their members.
Pieces include works done in ink, colored pencil, acrylic and mixed media, among other mediums.
The Maritime Art Exhibit is running throughout the summer, until Sept. 22. The captivating show may be viewed during the Museum’s normal business hours. Admission to the exhibition is $5 general and $2 for students, veterans and seniors. Entry is free to those who are members of the museum.
For business hours and additional information please visit the Coos Art Museum’s website: CoosArt.org.
