Young South Coast chess players have been capturing attention, and trophies, at State-wide competitions.

A group of twenty South Coast chess players spent the weekend at the Portland Expo Center to compete in the Chess for Success State Championships earlier this month.

South Coast elementary chess players

Some of the South Coast elementary chess players having fun between rounds.
South Coast Chess

Members of the Bandon chess team.
Miles Jennings

Miles Jennings' family is raising money for him to compete in the upcoming state championship in Seaside Oregon. 
