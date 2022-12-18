Weeks after his K-9 partner Raven died due to an intestinal issue, Deputy Jon Boswell struggled to maintain his composure during a community memorial Sunday for the dog.
A Boswell walked to the podium to share his thoughts on Raven, he broke down in tears and had to be comforted by his wife, Stephanie, before he could speak.
“I’d long dreamed of being a K-9 handler,” Boswell said. “In late 2017, I was given the opportunity. The only thing I had to do was raise $20,000, and I could get a dog. We went out into the community, and in a lot shorter time than I expected, we raised the money.”
Boswell worked with Sgt. Adam Slater, who oversees the K-9 program for the Coos County Sheriff’s Office to raise the money, and they turned to a trainer they had used many times to find the right dog. After turning away 10 dogs, the trainer found a perfect one, who turned out to be Raven.
Born in Columbia in May 2017, Raven traveled to Virginia to be trained and to Colorado to meet Boswell for the first time. Boswell said before he met his dog, he was a little concerned because Slater told him every dog he had worked with bit him when they first met.
“I first met Raven in Greeley, Colorado in October 2018,” Boswell said. “Our trainer took us out to a van and there was a crate. I opened the crate and put her leash on her, and Raven jumped out and sat down next to me.”
Boswell and Raven spent a month working together in Colorado before returning to Coos County. They then went to work for the residents of Coos County.
In four years, Raven was deployed over 60 times to track. She was responsible for 27 apprehensions, removing six firearms from the streets and recovering over $600,000 in stolen property.
But for Boswell, she was much more than just a work partner.
“She was just as much my family’s dog as she was mine,” he said.
He explained when his kids went fishing, Raven went along. When his wife cleaned up around the house, Raven was always nearby.
“Raven changed my life in more ways than I could imagine,” Boswell said. “K-9 has become my way of life, both at home and at work. I could not have asked for a better partner than her.”
Stephanie Boswell also remembered Raven, not just as a deputy K-9, but as a family pet.
“Most people knew Raven for being on duty, but they never knew the amazing girls we had when she was at home,” Stephanie said. “She loved catching balls in the air. She was a house bum. She wanted nothing more than to be curled up in her overstuffed chair.
“She loved swimming in the river all summe
r long. Her favorite toy was a Frisbee. We kept a stack of them because she destroyed them in minutes. It doesn’t feel fair that she has left us this early.”
If anyone can understand that emotion it is Slater, who started the county’s K-9 program and lost his first partner early.
“We’ve all lost a dog, but when you lost your partner, someone who has saved your life, it’s very hard,” Slater said. “With great success comes great sadness, and this was a very sad day. This is not something you recover from in a timeframe. It’s going to take some time, but this is a big step.”
Slater said the sheriff’s office is working to find a new K-9 partner for Boswell, saying the generosity of the community keeps the K-9 operation afloat.
“This K-9 program would not be possible without you guys,” he said. “It’s because of folks like you that we’re ready to pick up the harness and move on.”
Capt. And Sheriff-elect Gabe Fabrizio said along with the many community donors, the success of the K-9 program is because of Slater and Boswell, the only two trainers the sheriff’s office has had.
“I still get questions about the K-9 program,” Fabrizio said. “In truth, it’s actually very simple. It’s all related to the work of Sgt. Slater and Sgt. Boswell.”
At the end of the ceremony, a video was played, showing Raven working with Boswell, at home with the family and finally, a moving tribute where dozens of law enforcement officer lined up to salute as Raven’s body was carried out of the veterinarian’s office to a waiting car the day she died.
The K-9 program in Coos County is 100% paid for with community donations. To contribute, follow the Coos County Sheriff’s Office K-9 program on Facebook or email Slater at aslater@co.coos.or.us
