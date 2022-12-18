K9 Memorial

Deputy Jon Boswell and his wife, Stephanie, remember Raven, who was not just a K-9 deputy, but also their family dog.

 Photo by David Rupkalvis/For The World

Weeks after his K-9 partner Raven died due to an intestinal issue, Deputy Jon Boswell struggled to maintain his composure during a community memorial Sunday for the dog.

A Boswell walked to the podium to share his thoughts on Raven, he broke down in tears and had to be comforted by his wife, Stephanie, before he could speak.

K-9 memorial

Deputy Jon Boswell struggles to maintain his composure while talking about his K-9 partner, Raven, who died last month.
K-9 memorial

Bandon Police Chief Cory Dhillon presents a plaque honoring the live of K-9 Raven to Deputy Jon Boswell.
K-9 memorial

Deputy Jon Boswell and his wife, Stephanie, remember Raven, who was not just a K-9 deputy, but also their family dog.


