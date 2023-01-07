Ice Skating
Photo courtesy of the city of North Bend

Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

A overflowing crowd rang in the new year by enjoying ice skating at North Bend’s new ice skating rink.

Large crowds waited in line for an opportunity to spend some time on the “ice” during a special skate on New Year’s Eve.

Ice Skating
Ice Skating


0
0
0
0
0



Online Poll

Have you taken down your Christmas decorations?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments