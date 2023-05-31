Oregon Heritage, a division of Oregon Parks and Recreation Department, awarded 27 matching grants worth $5,000,000 to Oregon Main Street Network organizations across the state for building projects that encourage economic revitalization.
The department funded applications that best conveyed the ability to stimulate private investment and local economic development, best fit within the community’s long-range plan for downtown vitality, and community need.
The Reedsport Main Street Program will receive $200,000 in matching funds for roofs, awnings, electrical and plumbing improvements to seven commercial buildings in downtown Reedsport.
HEATING SYSTEM – Post Office 301 Fir Avenue
Currently leased by the U.S. Post Office, the property has had exterior repair through a previous Revitalization Grant. The property is owned by Dr. Robert Mans who plans to replace the heating system with this current grant cycle.
ROOF– 302 Rainbow Plaza formerly the Ice House
This property is rumored to have occupied the first Icehouse in Reedsport. The 2023 Oregon Main Street Revitalization Grant will assist with a roof replacement. Owners Jill Nelson and Robb Crocker, with Opportas LLC, plan to restore the apartments upstairs, which will have breathtaking views, and reopen the main floor to a commercial retail space.
AWNING– Welcome Hotel 339 Fir Avenue
The historic Welcome Hotel was purchased in 2019 by Robb Crocker, who grew up in Reedsport and returned to reinvest in his hometown. He restored the entire exterior of the building and renovated 10 upstairs apartments and two street level commercial spaces. With this grant cycle, he plans to replace the metal awning to restore the look of the Welcome Hotel of when it was originally constructed in 1925.
AWNING, ELECTRICAL, PLUMBING – 417 Fir Avenue & 242 4th Street
Mindpower Gallery will be expanding its retail space and adding new services with the renovation within these two adjoining properties. With the grant assistance, owners Tara Szalewski and Tamara Szalewski plan to add a new awning to the 4thStreet property, as well as updating electrical and plumbing in the interior renovation of the two properties. Mindpower Gallery has operated out of 417 Fir Avenue for over 30 years. With the addition of the 4th Street property, it will allow them to expand their service offerings.
ROOF– 485 Greenwood Avenue
Formerly the Three Rivers Rebekah Lodge #240, this property was constructed in 1942. Owner Kirk Collier plans to utilize the grant for roof repair.
ROOF- 489 – 495 Fir Avenue
This property has been known as the Old Bank Building for many, many years. It has housed a variety of businesses including a local newspaper. Owner Marilyn Reece-Sullivan plans replace the roof during this grant cycle.
ROOF- 776 E Railroad Avenue
The former Umpqua Industrial Supply Co. sits on the far west side of Reedsport’s Historic District. In 2021, young entrepreneur and local contractor, Bruce Girard, purchased the property which had sat vacant for seven years. Bruce grew up in Reedsport and wants to give back to his hometown by improving his community and offering retail space to others. With the 2023 Oregon Revitalization Grant, he plans to replace the roof. Additional restorations will follow later.
The grant program was created during the 2015 legislative session and placed with the Oregon State Historic Preservation Office. The legislation established a permanent fund for the Oregon Main Street Revitalization Grant and provided an initial infusion of funds from the sale of lottery bonds. The legislature included the Oregon Main Street Revitalization Grant in the lottery bond package approved in 2021. If funded by the 2023 state legislature, there will be future grant rounds in the 24 -25 biennium. The funds must be used to award grants to participating Oregon Main Street Network organizations to acquire, rehabilitate or construct buildings to facilitate community revitalization. The program also requires that at least 50 percent of the funds go to rural communities as defined in the bill.
