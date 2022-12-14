Photos: Parents line up for a Bus Jam Christmas
Photo by David Rupkalvis/For The World

Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

A record number of people came to the Boys and Girls Club on Saturday to go Christmas shopping for their children as Bus Jam culminated with the yearly shopping spree for parents.

Bus Jam, which has been sponsored by the Coos Bay-North Bend Rotary Club and KDock Radio for 21 years, provides Christmas gifts to needy families during the holiday season.

Photos: Parents line up for a Bus Jam Christmas
Photos: Parents line up for a Bus Jam Christmas


0
0
0
0
0



Online Poll

Are you hoping for a white Christmas? 

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments