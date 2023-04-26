The Expressions West 2023 show is in full swing at the Coos Art Museum.
A shared passion for art has seen artists from all over the western states, primarily Oregon, pick up their artistic tools of choice in the hopes of having their work selected to be displayed at the Coos Art Museum’s newest exhibition, ‘Expressions West.’
The museum’s new executive director, former curation and collections director at the Evergreen Aviation & Space Museum, Lydia Heins, said this particular show was juried by long time artist and Ashland, Ore. resident Betty LaDuke. Heins, whose love and passion has always been for the arts, was happy to have recently found a new home in our coastal town and artistic community stating, “It’s hard to ignore the call of the coast. Arts and the coast just seemed meant to be.”
LaDuke, whose own show is taking place on the second floor of the museum called ‘Fire, Fury and Resilience: Totem Witness and Turtle Wisdom,’ was in charge of curating all the art to be displayed as well as selecting the winning pieces. LaDuke was the only judge for this particular show. Being in her 90s hasn’t stopped her from being, “Super prolific and still turning out work,” says Heins. “She is a firecracker.”
The exhibition showcases 73 pieces of art done by 43 various artists. According to Heins, artists could submit up to three pieces, some artists having more than one work picked to be on display.
While most artists in the gallery are of an older age with only one being is their mid-20s, “We’d love to get more young artists to submit their work,” said Heins. “We do have another show that happens, I believe every year, where high school students from the area can submit their artwork and show in our galleries upstairs.”
Each piece currently on display at the museum was carefully judged by LaDuke.
“We gave out a first, second and third prize, and four or five honorable mentions,” said Heins.
When referring to LaDuke’s thought process for picking the first place piece Heins said, “The way that Betty kind of talked about the different pieces that she ended up choosing, she was talking about how you’re not really sure what it is but it’s very striking and it kind of draws you in.”
LaDuke was captivated by the pieces that made her feel engaged, awarding them various ribbons.
First place was given to a large acrylic painting done by North Bend resident Cindy Pinnock. The exhibition also showcases some returning artists such as second-place winner David Castleberry of Coos Bay.
“He is super involved with this museum. He has a couple of his pieces in our Rental Sales gallery which is where members can rent pieces of art to put up in their homes or offices,” said Heins. “It’s a fun way to put art where ever you are and not need to buy it.”
LaDuke awarded third place to a striking oil painting done by Gold Beach resident Morgan Johnson.
Not only was there no age limit to who could submit artwork but with there being no particular theme to the exhibit, artists were free to enter any type of work they created using whatever medium that spoke to them. As a result, the collections showcase a large variety of art styles and mediums. Pieces range from small and large paintings to metal and woodwork, as well as clay and fabric. You will even spot a couple musical instruments. There is such a large variety of styles and mediums that it’s sure to please every lover of art.
As you walk through the exhibition, you will find a small card next to each carefully crafted work of art with the title of the piece, artist name and location, and the medium that was used to create it.
“Normally we have different shows in these three exhibits,” said Heins referring to the museum’s different downstairs gallery spaces. “It’s such a big show that it took over the whole first floor.”
The museum’s main show space, the Maggie Karl gallery, was not large enough to hold all the show pieces they had to display so the exhibits had to take over the additional gallery spaces they had available on the first floor.
Each piece is entirely unique and evokes its own set of feelings in every individual viewing the works of art.
“I think the fun thing is that this exhibit will not exist in this form when we do it again in the future. These artists are all part of this show,” said Heins, pointing to the variety of art surrounding her. “When we have our ‘Expressions West’ 2024 it’s not going to look the same.”
Heins encourages everyone to come and check out the one of a kind collection while they have a chance and for anyone wanting to get to know more about Betty LaDuke to check out her work on the museum’s second floor.
The exhibit saw its opening night April 14 and will continue to run until June 23. Guests may view the collection any time during the museum’s regular business hours. The museum’s standard rates apply to those visiting the exhibition. Fees and hours of business can all be found on the Coos Art Museum’s website CoosArt.org.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In