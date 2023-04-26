The Expressions West 2023 show is in full swing at the Coos Art Museum.

A shared passion for art has seen artists from all over the western states, primarily Oregon, pick up their artistic tools of choice in the hopes of having their work selected to be displayed at the Coos Art Museum’s newest exhibition, ‘Expressions West.’ 

Expression West 2023 and Betty LaDuke exhibitions at Coos Art Museum
Betty LaDuke Art Progression

Betty LaDuke displays her progression of an art piece from sketch all the way through to completion. LaDuke was the judge for this year's show and her work can be viewed on the museum's second floor.
Solitude on the Coast

Tristan Perrotti of Portland, Ore. won an Honorable Mention ribbon for their acrylic painting, ‘Solitude on the Coast.’ Perrotti is the youngest artist to get their work displayed in this year's show.
Directionless 2 - An Ode to Escher

This unique creation titled, ‘Directionless 2 - An Ode to Escher,’ was done by Anacortes, Wash. resident Claire Jones. Jones created this piece using cotton canvas and thread.
‘Reflections on a Pond (in the Rain)’

‘Reflections on a Pond (in the Rain)’ done by local Coos Bay, Ore. artist David Castleberry was awarded the second place ribbon at the exhibition. The feeling of motion is unmistakable in his large and captivating oil painting.
