There was new blood at the Coquille Chess Tournament as players from Coos Bay and Bandon came to compete and actually outnumbered Coquille players.
No actual blood was spilled but there were intense battles on the chess boards. When finished with the tournament, most begged to continue so a mini tournament was held combining all sections. Everyone had a blast and promised to come again to the December 17th Tournament to be held in Coquille.
