National Night Out

The Coquille Police Department estimates around 1,000 people participated in National Night Out on August 1.

National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer and better places to live.

This year National Night Out was held on August 1. It was a great event with an exceptional turnout. The Coquille Police Department was excited to be able to serve the community with free hot dogs, hamburgers, chips, and drinks. We estimate that around 1,000 people joined and took part in the fun of National Night Out!

