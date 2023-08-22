National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer and better places to live.
This year National Night Out was held on August 1. It was a great event with an exceptional turnout. The Coquille Police Department was excited to be able to serve the community with free hot dogs, hamburgers, chips, and drinks. We estimate that around 1,000 people joined and took part in the fun of National Night Out!
This event would not have been possible without the generous donations and support of our local community. Everything that was offered to the community of Coquille was free. We would like to thank the following sponsors for making this year’s event possible:
McKay’s Market Myrtle Point
First Community Credit Union
Kathy Skiles with Davis and Juul Insurance
First Community Insurance
We would also like to give a special thanks to the City of Coquille staff, Coquille Chamber, Coquille Rotary, Coquille Odd Fellows, and Rebekahs for all their help.
National Night Out was a great event with fun community games and events for the whole family! The City of Coquille offered free swimming and free skating.
This is an exciting event that we look forward to hosting and organizing as we continue to build a better partnership between the community and first responders. We look forward to seeing you all again next year.
