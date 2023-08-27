About 100 people came to the Music At Sturdivant Park event with Critical Therapy playing! They were entertained with good music and enjoyed a beautiful evening outdoors.
For the rest of August, come enjoy more Music at Sturdivant Park on Thursdays 6 to 8 p.m. A kettlecorn stand was available for snacks and they promise sugarfree kettlecorn next week.
Thank you Gael Berhow for bringing this event back this summer and making it better than ever.
