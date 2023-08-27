Music returns

Critical Therapy entertaining a good crowd at Sturdivant

(Kent Meeks drums, Les Armsbary bass guitar, John Chamberlain lead guitar, Rich Robertson rhythm guitar, Steve Heyer lead singer)

 Photo by Nancy Keller

About 100 people came to the Music At Sturdivant Park event with Critical Therapy playing!  They were entertained with good music and enjoyed a beautiful evening outdoors.

For the rest of August, come enjoy more Music at Sturdivant Park on Thursdays 6 to 8 p.m. A kettlecorn stand was available for snacks and they promise sugarfree kettlecorn next week.

Bob and Shelley Bateman sitting at the back in their lime green outdoor chairs.
Yvette Palmer, Dixie Napier and Rhonda Parker (with umbrella) enjoying the warm evening and good music
Blakelee and Bradlee McGilvery dancing to the music
Lucien, Oliver and Brannon Elledge taking a break from bicycling the park to enjoy the music and some kettlecorn snacks.
