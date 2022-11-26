Bus Jam Sweeps 5.jpg
All the participants in the shopping spree pose for a photo with the food being donated to Bus Jam.

 Photo by David Rupkalvis/For The World

For the second straight year, the coveted Golden Cart trophy will remain in Coos Bay, but the real winner will be families in need at Christmas time.

On Wednesday morning, Coos Bay School District Superintendent Charis McGaughy and North Bend School District Superintendent Kevin Bogatin competed in the annual shopping spree at the downtown McKay’s Market. The two superintendents were given 90 seconds to put as many non-perishable food items in their carts as possible. The winner was the superintendent who grabbed the most items.

North Bend School District Superintendent Kevin Bogatin sweeps items into his shopping cart.
Coos Bay School District Superintendent Charis McGaughy throws food into her shopping cart during the annual shopping spree supporting Bus Jam.
Coos Bay Superintendent Charis McGaughy holds the trophy after winning the shopping spree.
Marshfield High School students Tori Cox and Zoe Smith play the Marshfield fight song during the shopping spree.
